Casey Lantz

Shelby junior Casey Lantz flies to the basket on Friday against Galion, defended by Tigers' senior Nick McMullen. The 6-5 Lantz finished with eight points and six rebounds as the Whippets won, 74-40.

SHELBY -- Suffice to say Shelby was anxious to get back on the court Friday night.

The Whippets -- who saw a 13-game winning streak snapped at Marion Harding last weekend -- took out any and all residual frustrations with a 74-40 win back at home against Galion.

Alex Bruskotter

Galion's 1-3-1 half-court zone defense collapses on Shelby All-Ohioan Alex Bruskotter during the first quarter on Friday night. The 6-7 junior led the Whippets with 18 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and two blocked shots in a 74-40 win.

