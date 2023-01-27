Galion's 1-3-1 half-court zone defense collapses on Shelby All-Ohioan Alex Bruskotter during the first quarter on Friday night. The 6-7 junior led the Whippets with 18 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and two blocked shots in a 74-40 win.
"It was important," Shelby coach Greg Gallaway said afterward. "We knew we had some things that we needed to address as a team and to fix some of the mistakes we had at Harding.
"I thought we did that tonight. It took us a couple quarters to get into our rhythm, but I thought our guys did a good job, especially in the second half executing what we wanted."
The win improved Shelby to 14-2 overall and keeps the Whippets tied with River Valley (13-4) with identical 9-1 conference records. Shelby beat the Vikings, 70-56, at home in December and the two schools meet again at RV on Feb. 4.
Galion slipped to 6-10 (3-8).
Gallaway said the second round of MOAC games has been a learning experience for his young team.
"We told the guys we were fortunately able to go through the first half without losing. We were expecting teams to throw different things at us (in the second half) and that we had to be ready to adjust each game. Our guys are starting to figure that out," Gallaway said.
Shelby's opponents know, for example, the Whippets want to press full court and speed up the game. Galion coach Ryan Stover countered with a 1-3-1 half-court zone defense and a deliberate Tigers' offense.
It worked throughout the first half. Shelby led 14-8 after one period, expanding it 35-22 at the half.
But the Tigers opened with an 8-3 run the first 1:45 of the third quarter and closed to within 38-30.
That's when the Shelby pressure and tempo finally took its toll. The Whippets scored on seven of their final nine possessions in the third quarter in a 16-3 run that blew the game open at 54-33 heading into the final eight minutes.
Stover gave credit to the hosts for finally solving the questions his Tigers had posed.
"Shelby's really good. They're gonna make a good deep run (in the tournament). We just lost some focus defensively and we lost track of their shooters and they were able to knock down shots," Stover said.
"We weren't able to knock down shots. I think that's the difference in the game. They executed and we couldn't quite execute."
But both coaches were impressed with the Galion effort, especially the the half-court zone that slowed the speedy Whippets for two and a half quarters.
"We did an excellent job. Our 1-3-1 worked really well. We were boxing out, we were rotating. We slowed it down enough on the offensive end to where they couldn't get in a hurry," Stover said.
"They still scored 74 points, but most of that was late in the third and the fourth. We executed the gameplan pretty well in the first half. We just couldn't do it there late in the third and for the rest of the game," he said.
Gallaway also credited Galion's effort to take some of the air out of the ball, much as Marion Harding did in a 64-48 win last Saturday.
"They did a good job and that, that's kind of what we're talking about. They're trying to slow us down. I thought (Galion) did a good job in the first half making us take tough shots. Then I thought our guys were able to find some of the, the weaknesses and holes in the zone for us to be able to attack," he said.
It was a lesson learned a week ago.
"We just didn't have a good flow offensively (at Marion Harding). I thought they slowed us down. We like to play at a high pace and they got us out of our comfort zone. We don't want other teams to dictate the pace and I thought we did a much better job playing at an up-tempo style tonight," Gallaway said.
Like Shelby, the Tigers are a young team that relied on good guard play Friday night to handle the Whippets' trapping, full-court press most of the night.
"We did a good job," Stover said. "The first time we played them, that 2-2-1 (press) really hurt us because of their length and their athleticism. We were able to make good, fundamentally sound plays (tonight) today to break it.
"We have just got to take advantage and be able to score when we get the opportunity," he said.
STATISTICALLY SPEAKING: Junior Alex Bruskotter led Shelby with 18 points. Freshman Brayden Devito added 12 and senior Carson Brubaker addded 10. Senior Max Hess scored nine and junior Casey Lantz added eight.
Junior Cooper Kent was the only Galion player in double figures, finishing with 12 points. Junior Elijah Chafin added eight and sophomore Quinn Miller had six.
Shelby shot 50 percent from the field (26-52), including 10 of 27 three-pointers. Galion shot 30 percent from the floor (14-46), including four of 16 triples.
The taller Whippets had a commanding 34-18 rebounding edge, led by seven from the 6-7 Bruskotter (who also had eight assists,) and six boards from the 6-5 Lantz. Shelby committed 13 turnovers, compared to 18 for the Tigers.
UP NEXT: Shelby hosts Highland in an MOAC game Wednesday. Galion hosts Lexington in a non-league game on Tuesday.
