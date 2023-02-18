Max Hess

Shelby's Max Hess soars to the basket on Friday night at Ontario. The 6-1 senior had a career-high 28 points in a 74-43 victory.

ONTARIO -- Shelby's Max Hess celebrated Senior Night three days late -- and he did it about 10 miles from home.

The 6-foot-1 senior guard scored a career-high 28 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead the Whippets to a 74-43 win at Ontario, a victory that clinched the fourth straight outright Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference title for Shelby.

GALLERY: Shelby 74, Ontario 43

GALLERY: Shelby 74, Ontario 43

Photos from Shelby's 74-43 win at Ontario on Friday night, a game that gave the Whippets their fourth straight undisputed Mid-Ohio Athletic Co…

Download PDF Shelby at Ontario boys box score

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"