The game was delayed for about 20 minutes early in the fourth quarter when a member of the Shelby student section collapsed and appeared to suffer a seizure. The student was taken out of the bleachers on a stretcher.
“He’s going to be in our prayers,” said Ramsey, who scored 20 points on a perfect 10-for-10 shooting.
Shelby (6-1, 5-0) led 56-44 when play was halted with 6:44 remaining. When action resumed, the Vikings (6-2, 4-1) could never pull within striking distance.
“First and foremost, that’s something you never want to see happen,” Shelby coach Greg Gallaway said. “He’s a guy that all our guys know. No one can prepare for anything like that.
“I thought our guys did a good job to keep our focus with what happened and under those circumstances.
“We’re hoping for the best moving forward.”
Shelby led 19-15 after the first quarter, but River Valley’s Carson Smith scored the first seven points of the second quarter as River Valley took a 22-19 lead. A 6-foot-4 junior guard and one of the MOAC’s premier scorers, Smith scored 16 points in the opening nine minutes of the game but managed just one the rest of the way as Ramsey took on the unenviable defensive assignment.
“The defensive adjustment we made at halftime really worked,” Ramsey said. “I started face-guarding Carson Smith and held him well. It was a team effort.”
With Ramsey shadowing him, Smith didn’t have many scoring opportunities in the second half. He split a pair of free throws with 3:04 remaining in the fourth quarter and finished with 17 points.
“They did a great job defending him and we did a poor job of getting him open,” River Valley coach Rodney Brown said. “I’m more mad about our side of it, but they did a great job guarding him.
“He’s a scorer and we did not get him the ball.”
Carson Myers backed Smith with 16 points. Ayden Kenney added seven.
Bruskotter led Shelby with 22 points, followed by Ramsey with 20. Casey Lantz added nine.
Shelby has won six straight after opening the season with a 67-53 loss at Madison. The Whippets are averaging 73.5 points a game during the winning streak.
“We only had 40 or 50 points in our first game and since then we’ve dropped anywhere from 60 to 90,” Ramsey said. “It’s all about that.”
The two MOAC heavyweights will meet again at River Valley in early-February.
“Obviously we wanted to come out of here in first place, but, yes, we do get another chance,” Brown said. “We’ve got a long road until that happens.
“We’ve got to bounce back … and get back to work.”