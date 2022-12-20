Alex Bruskotter

Shelby's Alex Bruskotter shoos over River Valley's Blake Mosher during the first half of a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference game Tuesday at Shelby. 

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

SHELBY — It was the biggest win of the young season, but nobody in the Shelby locker room felt like celebrating.

Alex Bruskotter and Issaiah Ramsey combined for 42 points and the Whippets pulled away in the second half for a 70-56 win over River Valley in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference action Tuesday at Shelby.

