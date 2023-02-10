SHELBY -- Larry Siegfried would be proud of his alma mater.
The greatest player in the storied basketball history of Shelby High School -- who died in 2010 at the age of 71 -- Siegfried would have loved to see his Whippets do something never before accomplished in school history.
With a 76-63 win at home against Clear Fork on Friday night, Shelby claimed at least a share of its fourth straight league championship -- a feat not even Siegfried's 1950s teams accomplished before he went on to star at Ohio State and the NBA's Boston Celtics.
The Whippets again claimed at least a share of the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference title, while improving to 17-2 overall and 12-1 in the league. Shelby, with a one-game lead over River Valley, can clinch the championship outright next Friday night at Ontario.
Junior Alex Bruskotter, a 6-foot-7 All-Ohioan, keyed the win with 23 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two blocked shots. Freshman Brayden DeVito added 17 and junior Issaiah Ramsey chipped in 11.
"It's pretty awesome," second-year coach Greg Galloway said. "The first thing we talked about in the locker room was just accomplishing something that's never been done here before.
"There's a lot of great tradition here, too ... a lot of great players that have gone through this school. A lot of great teams and a lot of great coaches. Our guys are very thankful to be in that position to win four in a row," said Galloway, now 36-6 overall and 25-2 in the MOAC.
Clear Fork (6-14, 2-11) didn't make it easy for the Whippets. The Colts, led by first-year coach Tim Brafford, led 31-26 at halftime after generating turnovers and dominating the glass against the taller Whippets.
Junior Grant Spencer had 10 of his game-high 27 points in the first half, all 10 coming in the second quarter as the Colts outscored the Whippets 23-15 in the period.
But Shelby got its running game untracked in the third quarter, outscoring Clear Fork 28-11 in eight minutes to take a 53-42 lead into the final period. The Colts got no closer than eight the rest of the way.
Galloway said he was impressed with Clear Fork's improvement since his team beat the Colts by 32 points in early January.
Clear Fork, which went 0-23 last season, took Ontario into OT on Jan. 27, lost by just three against Marion Pleasant eight days ago and pushed Marion Harding before falling by 12 last Saturday.
"They're playing a lot better basketball right now. Against Harding, I think it was tied or a one-point game going into the fourth quarter. So we knew they have nothing lose coming in here with a lot of energy and we just didn't match that early.
"Sometimes those league-clinching games can be pressure-packed. But our guys finally got settled in the second half and got back to what we do best," Galloway said.
"I just felt like we weren't strong with the basketball in the first half. They forced a lot of turnovers. They killed us on the glass. We tried to out jump them. We are athletic, but it doesn't mean much if you're not getting the body first. That's a big thing that we've done all year, but we didn't do a great job tonight on that.
"I thought we just got settled in the second half, got turnovers and then we made baskets," Galloway said.
Brafford said he was happy with his team's effort.
"I love that we work hard from the beginning to the end. It's a lot different than it was earlier in the year," he said.
"They're learning how to go. I'm just trying to get them over the hump to when we get that (lead) and the other team makes a run, we kind of fall apart and not fight back.
"We've got to get over that and learn to fight back. I told them at halftime Shelby was going to be making a run. They're too good not to. And when they did, the momentum shifted and we just got flat," Brafford said.
"We play hard every day. I've got kids that just don't give up and I just love these guys," he said.
STATISTICALLY SPEAKING: Shelby shot 50 percent from the field (27-54), including 6-of-16 three-point attempts. Clear Fork shot 38 percent (24-63), including 10 of 26 triple tries.
Shelby was 16 of 23 at the foul line (69 percent), compared to 5 of 10 for the Colts.
The Colts had a 34-24 rebounding edge, including 17-11 on the offensive glass. Clear Fork had a 16-7 edge in second-chance points.
Clear Fork committed 16 turnovers, compared to 14 for Shelby.
UP NEXT: Shelby, which plays at Upper Sandusky on Saturday night, has a huge non-conference game coming up at home Tuesday against Lexington (17-2). The Minutemen clinched at least a share of the Ohio Cardinal Conference on Friday night with a 73-50 win at Wooster.
It will be a clash of the second-(Shelby) and third- (Lexington) seeded teams in the upcoming Division II district tournament.
Clear Fork hosts Lucas on Tuesday in a non-league game.
