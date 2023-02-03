Baden Forup

Lexington senior center Baden Forup goes to the basket Friday night against Mount Vernon. The 6-7 Forup led the Minutemen with 18 points and 12 rebounds in a 65-35 Lexington win.

LEXINGTON -- Scott Hamilton has drawn up a lot of plays during his 11 seasons at Lexington High School.

Not even the winningest coach in the school's history could have drawn up a better Senior Night on Friday. His Minutemen jumped out early and cruised past Mount Vernon, 65-35, in an Ohio Cardinal Conference clash -- the final home game for five Lexington seniors.

Hudson Moore

Lexington senior Hudson Moore drives on Friday night during a 65-35 win against Mount Vernon. Moore finished with six points, seven rebounds and three assists in his final home game.
Download PDF Mount Vernon-Lexington box score

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"

Load comments