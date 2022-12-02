Hudson Rohler

Mount Vernon's Hudson Rohler shoots over Ashland's Landon McFrederick during the second half of Friday's Ohio Cardinal Conference game at Arrow Arena.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

ASHLAND — If Hudson Rohler is dreaming, don’t wake him up.

Mount Vernon’s 6-foot-1 senior sharp-shooter connected on a long 3-pointer as time expired in overtime Friday to lift the Yellow Jackets to a 74-72 win over Ashland at Arrow Arena in the Ohio Cardinal Conference opener for both teams.

GALLERY: Mount Vernon 74, Ashland 72

Mount Vernon beat Ashland 74-72 in Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball action Friday at Arrow Arena. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

1 of 40

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments