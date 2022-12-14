Kyevi Roane

Mansfield Senior's Kyevi Roane dribbles past Mount Vernon's Jack Marhefka (22) during the fourth quarter Tuesday at The Hive.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

MOUNT VERNON — Kyevi Roane was in the zone.

Mansfield Senior’s sophomore sensation, Roane scored a career-high 37 points and the Tygers pulled away late for a 73-57 Ohio Cardinal Conference win over Mount Vernon at The Hive.

GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 73, Mount Vernon 57

Mansfield Senior beat Mount Vernon 73-57 in Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball action Tuesday at The Hive. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

1 of 30

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments