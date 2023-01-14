Jarek Ringler

Crestview's Jarek Rigler pushes the ball up the floor against Plymouth during the second half of a Firelands Conference game at Crestview.

OLIVESBURG — The last time Crestview won a Firelands Conference championship, current coach John Kurtz was piloting Temple Christian and nobody on the Cougars’ 2022-23 roster was born.

It was 2000 and Rick Geiser was on the bench for the first of his seven seasons in Olivesburg after replacing Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Famer Walt Harrop. The Cougars were 13-1 in the Firelands Conference that season, finishing a game ahead of Norwalk St. Paul.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments