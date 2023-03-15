Devin Royal

Pickerington Central High School senior Devin Royal was named Ohio Mr. Basketball Wednesday.

 OHSAA

COLUMBUS – Senior Devin Royal of Pickerington Central High School was named 2023 Ohio Mr. Basketball on Wednesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. 

Royal, who led Pickerington Central to a state championship last year as a junior, has the Tigers back in the state tournament this weekend. In the Mr. Basketball voting, Royal edged out Centerville senior Gabe Cupps, who won the Mr. Basketball award last year.

