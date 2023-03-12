Pairings set for Ohio high school boys basketball state tournament From the Ohio High School Athletics Association Mar 12, 2023 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ottawa-Glandorf's Colin White (22) has led the Titans into the Final Four. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COLUMBUS – The Ohio High School Athletic Association boys basketball state tournament tips off Friday morning at the University of Dayton Arena.Tickets are available at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.All games will be televised live on Spectrum News 1 and streamed live at OHSAA.tv. All games will be broadcast on the OHSAA Radio Network.The home team is listed first in the pairings below:Division IIRocky River Lutheran West (24-3) vs. Dayton Chaminade Julienne (26-2), Friday, 10:45 a.m.Columbus Bishop Ready (28-0) vs. Akron Buchtel (21-6), Friday, 2 p.m.Division II State Championship: Sunday, 10:45 a.m.Division IVBerlin Hiland (19-9) vs. Convoy Crestview (24-3), Friday, 5:15 p.m.Russia (25-3) vs. Richmond Heights (27-0), Friday, 8:30 p.m.Division IV State Championship: Sunday, 2 p.m.Division IIIOttawa-Glandorf (24-3) vs. Columbus Africentric (23-5), Saturday, 10:45 a.m.Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (21-6) vs. Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (20-5), Saturday, 2 p.m.Division III State Championship: Sunday, 5:15 p.m.Division ICenterville (25-3) vs. Pickerington Central (23-5), Saturday, 5:15 p.m.Akron Archbishop Hoban (24-3) vs. Toledo St. John’s (19-9), Saturday, 8:30 p.m.Division I State Championship: Sunday, 8:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Ohio High School Athletics Association Boys High School Basketball March Madness State Tournament Final Four State Semifinals Regional Champions Trending Plymouth man killed in head-on collision on U.S. 42 in Ashland County ODOT: SR 39 in Mansfield reduced to 1 lane of traffic starting March 20 Mansfield Police seek public's help to ID killer in shooting at M&S Drive-Thru Mapleton's Durbin reaches finals at state wrestling tournament Relax, It's Just Coffee in 1921, 1979 Richland County Building Dept. releases list of February permits March 11: Ohio High School boys basketball regional tournament roundup Here's what guilty verdicts in HB 6 corruption case could mean for energy policy & govt. in Ohio Richard Fissel March 11: Ohio High School girls basketball state tournament roundup