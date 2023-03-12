Gabe Cupps

Centerville High School standout Gabe Cupps was named Ohio Mr. Basketball in 2022.

 Ohio High School Athletics Association

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association has announced the finalists for the 2023 Ohio Mr. Basketball Award. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, March 15. 

The Ohio Mr. Basketball was selected by the Associated Press from 1988-2016. Since 2017 it has been presented by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

