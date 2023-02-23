Carter Weaver

Ontario's Carter Weaver drives past Clear Fork's Garrett Hotz during the first of a Division II sectional semifinal game at Madison Middle School.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

MADISON TOWNSHIP — Grayson Purvis connected on the two biggest shots of his career Wednesday evening.

A junior swingman, Purvis rescued Ontario’s season when he scored all five of his points in a 25-second span late in the fourth quarter of a 62-59 win over Clear Fork in the first game of a Division II sectional semifinal doubleheader at Madison Middle School.

GALLERY: Ontario 62, Clear Fork 59

Seventh-seeded Ontario beat No. 11 Clear Fork 62-59 in a Division II sectional semifinal at Madison on Wednesday. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

1 of 41

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.