Alex Bruskotter

Shelby junior Alex Bruskotter splits a pair of Ontario defenders on his way to the basket Friday night. The 6-7 All-Ohioan scored 28 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and dished out nine assists in an 82-67 win at SHS.

SHELBY -- A Whippet in the canine world -- first registered by the American Kennel Club in 1888 -- can sprint up to 35 miles per hour.

Amiable and gentle by nature, a Whippet is all business when given something to chase, armed with a keen and wide range of vision that gives it the ability to zero in on its prey.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"

Load comments