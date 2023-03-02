Kyevi Roane

Mansfield Senior's Kyevi Roane looks to shoot over a Sandusky defender during Thursday's Division II district semifinal game at Ashland's Arrow Arena.

ASHLAND — For the second time in a month Mansfield Senior gave state-ranked Sandusky all it could handle -- and for the second time in a month, the Blue Streaks found a way to win.

The top-seeded Streaks ran their winning streak to 19 games with an entertaining 84-75 win over No. 5 Senior High in a Division II district semifinal game in front of a near-capacity crowd Thursday night at Arrow Arena.

