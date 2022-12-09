Brayden Fogle

Lexington freshman Brayden Fogle passes the ball on Friday evening, defended by Ashland freshman Gabe Baith. The 6-4 Fogle led the Minutemen with 21 points and 14 rebounds in a 59-45 win over the Arrows.

LEXINGTON -- The school week ended Friday afternoon for Lexington High School.

But the learning for the unbeaten Minutemen continued into the evening during a 59-45 boys' basketball win against Ohio Cardinal Conference foe Ashland.

