Akron Buchtel stops Youngstown Chaney in snug affair
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Akron Buchtel defeated Youngstown Chaney 62-56 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 9.
In recent action on March 4, Youngstown Chaney faced off against Canfield and Akron Buchtel took on Cleveland VASJ on March 4 at Akron Buchtel High School.
Columbus Bishop Ready takes victory lap past Zanesville Maysville
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Columbus Bishop Ready turned out the lights on Zanesville Maysville 61-38 in Ohio boys basketball action on March 9.
The first quarter gave Columbus Bishop Ready a 11-5 lead over Zanesville Maysville.
The Silver Knights opened a lopsided 29-11 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.
Columbus Bishop Ready steamrolled to a 46-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Silver Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-12 edge.
In recent action on March 4, Zanesville Maysville faced off against East Liverpool and Columbus Bishop Ready took on Columbus Eastmoor on March 4 at Columbus Eastmoor Academy.
Dayton Chaminade-Julienne denies Columbus Bishop Watterson's challenge
Dayton Chaminade-Julienne turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 57-45 win over Columbus Bishop Watterson in Ohio boys basketball on March 9.
Dayton Chaminade-Julienne moved in front of Columbus Bishop Watterson 16-14 to begin the second quarter.
Dayton Chaminade-Julienne fought to a 28-23 halftime margin at Columbus Bishop Watterson's expense.
Dayton Chaminade-Julienne moved to a 45-31 lead heading into the final quarter.
Dayton Chaminade-Julienne's advantage was wide enough to weather Columbus Bishop Watterson's 14-12 margin in the fourth quarter.
The last time Dayton Chaminade-Julienne and Columbus Bishop Watterson played in a 66-46 game on March 13, 2021.
In recent action on March 5, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne faced off against Cincinnati Wyoming and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Caledonia River Valley on March 4 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School.
Gates Mills Gilmour wills its way past Cleveland Glenville in overtime
Extra action was required before Gates Mills Gilmour could retire Cleveland Glenville in a 64-56 OT victory on March 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on March 4, Gates Mills Gilmour faced off against Youngstown Ursuline and Cleveland Glenville took on Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian on March 4 at Cleveland Glenville High School.
Kettering Alter earns narrow win over Dayton Dunbar
Kettering Alter poked just enough holes in Dayton Dunbar's defense to garner a taut, 58-50 victory at Dayton Dunbar High on March 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
Dayton Dunbar started on steady ground by forging a 12-10 lead over Kettering Alter at the end of the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 20-20 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The third quarter gave Kettering Alter a 34-24 lead over Dayton Dunbar.
The Wolverines closed the lead with a 26-24 margin in the final quarter.
In recent action on March 5, Dayton Dunbar faced off against Cincinnati Woodward and Kettering Alter took on Cincinnati Taft on March 5 at Cincinnati Taft High School.
Lancaster Fairfield Union squeaks past Dresden Tri-Valley in tight tilt
Lancaster Fairfield Union edged Dresden Tri-Valley 37-33 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
The start wasn't the problem for Dresden Tri-Valley, as it began with an 8-6 edge over Lancaster Fairfield Union through the end of the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 15-15 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Lancaster Fairfield Union darted over Dresden Tri-Valley 27-24 heading to the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Falcons outscored the Scotties 10-9 in the final quarter.
In recent action on March 4, Dresden Tri-Valley faced off against New Concord John Glenn and Lancaster Fairfield Union took on New Lexington on March 5 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.
Pickerington Central ekes out victory against Westerville South
Pickerington Central eventually plied victory away from Westerville South 59-51 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on March 4, Pickerington Central faced off against Hilliard Bradley and Westerville South took on Dublin Jerome on March 4 at Dublin Jerome High School.
Rocky River Lutheran West 71, Sandusky 55
Rocky River Lutheran West jumped on top in the first quarter and never trailed again to trip Sandusky 71-55 in Thursday night's Division II regional tournament game at Bowling Green State University.
The Longhorns overcame an early 7-4 deficit to take a 20-15 first-quarter advantage and stretched it to 43-27 at the half. The Blue Blue Streaks pulled with 52-42 heading to the final eight minutes, but couldn't make a run and were outscored 19-13 in the fourth period.
Jayson Levis pumped in 26 points to pace Lutheran West. He was followed by teammates Derek Fairley and Junior Kambomba with 12 apiece, and Joshua Meyer with 10 points.
Jason Henlon paced Sandusky with 14 points, while Daylen Green added 11 and De’Mar Moore finished with 9. The Blue Streaks had their 20-game winning streak snapped and finished the season at 24-2.
Lutheran West is now 24-3 and will play for a regional championship and a Final Four berth on Saturday at 4 p.m. against Van Wert at BGSU.
Bent but not broken: Toledo St. John's Jesuit weathers scare to dispatch Perrysburg
Toledo St. John's Jesuit poked just enough holes in Perrysburg's defense to garner a taut, 47-42 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 9.
In recent action on March 3, Toledo St. John's Jesuit faced off against Toledo Whitmer and Perrysburg took on Lima on March 3 at Lima Senior High School.
Bent but not broken: Van Wert weathers scare to dispatch Rossford
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Van Wert didn't mind, dispatching Rossford 49-42 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on March 9.
In recent action on March 4, Van Wert faced off against Defiance and Rossford took on Toledo Central Catholic on March 4 at Rossford High School.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.