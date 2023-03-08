Camden Preble Shawnee takes a toll on Casstown Miami East
Camden Preble Shawnee stretched out and finally snapped Casstown Miami East to earn a 50-40 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.
Camden Preble Shawnee drew first blood by forging a 13-10 margin over Casstown Miami East after the first quarter.
The Arrows' offense darted in front for a 24-15 lead over the Vikings at halftime.
The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Casstown Miami East made it 31-26.
The Arrows avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 19-14 stretch over the fourth quarter.
In recent action on March 2, Casstown Miami East faced off against Cincinnati Mariemont. Click here for a recap. Camden Preble Shawnee took on Cincinnati Seven Hills on March 2 at Camden Preble Shawnee High School. For a full recap, click here.
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep escapes New Madison Tri-Village in thin win
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Canal Winchester Harvest Prep nipped New Madison Tri-Village 54-45 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 8.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 12-12 duel in the first quarter.
The Warriors' offense jumped in front for a 30-16 lead over the Patriots at the intermission.
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep stormed to a 43-26 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Patriots rallied with a 19-11 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Warriors prevailed.
In recent action on March 2, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep faced off against Worthington Christian. For a full recap, click here. New Madison Tri-Village took on Jamestown Greeneview on March 3 at Jamestown Greeneview High School. Click here for a recap.
Cleveland Heights Lutheran East thumps Mentor Lake Catholic in punishing decision
Cleveland Heights Lutheran East built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 61-36 win over Mentor Lake Catholic in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on March 3, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East faced off against Canfield South Range. For results, click here. Mentor Lake Catholic took on Youngstown Cardinal Mooney on March 3 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School. For a full recap, click here.
Too close for comfort: Columbus Africentric strains past Sugarcreek Garaway
Columbus Africentric found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Sugarcreek Garaway 49-47 in Ohio boys basketball on March 8.
Last season, Columbus Africentric and Sugarcreek Garaway faced off on March 12, 2022 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on March 3, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Malvern. Click here for a recap. Columbus Africentric took on Gahanna Columbus Academy on March 2 at Columbus Africentric. For results, click here.
Dayton Centerville escapes Cincinnati Elder in thin win
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Dayton Centerville chalked up in tripping Cincinnati Elder 54-47 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 8.
Last season, Dayton Centerville and Cincinnati Elder faced off on March 10, 2021 at Dayton Centerville High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on March 4, Cincinnati Elder faced off against Kettering Fairmont. For results, click here. Dayton Centerville took on Cincinnati Anderson on March 4 at Dayton Centerville High School. For more, click here.
Fairfield records thin win against Cincinnati Princeton
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Fairfield chalked up in tripping Cincinnati Princeton 51-45 in Ohio boys basketball on March 8.
Last season, Cincinnati Princeton and Fairfield faced off on Jan. 28, 2022 at Cincinnati Princeton High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on March 4, Fairfield faced off against Huber Heights Wayne. For a full recap, click here. Cincinnati Princeton took on Cincinnati Moeller on March 4 at Cincinnati Moeller High School. Click here for a recap.
Haviland Wayne Trace escapes close call with Canton Central Catholic
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Haviland Wayne Trace nipped Canton Central Catholic 34-29 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.
Haviland Wayne Trace drew first blood by forging an 8-7 margin over Canton Central Catholic after the first quarter.
The Crusaders came from behind to grab the advantage 16-15 at intermission over the Raiders.
Haviland Wayne Trace broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 24-20 lead over Canton Central Catholic.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Raiders, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 10-9 final quarter, too.
In recent action on March 3, Canton Central Catholic faced off against Creston Norwayne. Click here for a recap. Haviland Wayne Trace took on Toledo Emmanuel Christian on March 4 at Toledo Emmanuel Christian School. For a full recap, click here.
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange manhandles Newark
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Newark 64-38 at Newark High on March 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on March 4, Newark faced off against Powell Olentangy Liberty. Click here for a recap. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange took on Delaware Hayes on March 4 at Delaware Hayes High School. For results, click here.
Ottawa-Glandorf gallops past Oregon Cardinal Stritch
Ottawa-Glandorf handed Oregon Cardinal Stritch a tough 62-43 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
Ottawa-Glandorf drew first blood by forging a 19-14 margin over Oregon Cardinal Stritch after the first quarter.
The Titans' shooting roared in front for a 34-18 lead over the Cardinals at the intermission.
Ottawa-Glandorf stormed to a 47-25 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Titans chalked up this decision in spite of the Cardinals' spirited final-quarter performance.
In recent action on March 1, Oregon Cardinal Stritch faced off against Castalia Margaretta. For results, click here. Ottawa-Glandorf took on Spencerville on March 4 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School. For more, click here.
South Point rides the rough off Seaman North Adams
South Point put together a victorious gameplan to stop Seaman North Adams 57-44 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on March 8.
The last time Seaman North Adams and South Point played in a 59-43 game on Jan. 15, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on March 1, South Point faced off against Proctorville Fairland. Click here for a recap. Seaman North Adams took on Lucasville Valley on Feb. 28 at Seaman North Adams High School. For more, click here.
