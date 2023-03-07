Akron Hoban barely beats Lakewood St. Edward 44-40
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Akron Hoban chalked up in tripping Lakewood St. Edward 44-40 on March 7 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
Lakewood St. Edward showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-11 advantage over Akron Hoban as the first quarter ended.
An intermission tie at 20-20 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Lakewood St. Edward moved a close margin over Akron Hoban as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.
The Eagles' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 14-9 by the Knights.
Berlin Hiland squeaks past Stewart Federal Hocking in tight tilt
Berlin Hiland showed its poise to outlast a game Stewart Federal Hocking squad for a 55-51 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 7.
Convoy Crestview tacks win on Sycamore Mohawk
The force was strong for Convoy Crestview as it pierced Sycamore Mohawk during Tuesday's 61-40 thumping in Ohio boys basketball on March 7.
Dalton survives for narrow win over North Robinson Colonel Crawford 51-46
Dalton fans held their breath in an uneasy 51-46 victory over North Robinson Colonel Crawford in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
Dalton jumped in front of North Robinson Colonel Crawford 15-5 to begin the second quarter.
The tables turned a bit at the half when the Eagles got within 23-21.
The gap narrowed in the third quarter when North Robinson Colonel Crawford made it 37-36.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Bulldogs, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-10 fourth quarter, too.
Too close for comfort: Jackson Center strains past Columbus Patriot Prep
Jackson Center walked the high-wire before edging Columbus Patriot Prep 54-45 on March 7 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
Maria Stein Marion Local's convoy passes Hamler Patrick Henry
Riding a wave of production, Maria Stein Marion Local surfed over Hamler Patrick Henry 56-42 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 7.
Tough to find an edge early, Maria Stein Marion Local and Hamler Patrick Henry fashioned a 10-10 stalemate through the first quarter.
The Flyers registered a 22-21 advantage at intermission over the Patriots.
Maria Stein Marion Local moved to a 35-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Flyers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 21-11 advantage in the frame.
Richmond Heights comes to play in easy win over Willoughby Cornerstone
Richmond Heights built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 93-52 win over Willoughby Cornerstone in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
Just a bit better: Russia slips past Troy Christian
Russia walked the high-wire before edging Troy Christian 41-33 on March 7 in Ohio boys high school basketball.
Russia opened with a 15-5 advantage over Troy Christian through the first quarter.
The Eagles battled back to make it 25-17 at the intermission.
The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Troy Christian inched back to a 27-24 deficit.
The Raiders avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-9 stretch over the fourth quarter.
Westerville Northside Christian denies Franklin Furnace Green's challenge
No quarter was granted as Westerville Northside Christian blunted Franklin Furnace Green's plans 66-56 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on March 7.
