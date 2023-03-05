Storm warning: Dayton Chaminade-Julienne rains down on Cincinnati Wyoming
Dayton Chaminade-Julienne raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 65-35 win over Cincinnati Wyoming in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 5.
Dayton Chaminade-Julienne opened with a 17-12 advantage over Cincinnati Wyoming through the first quarter.
The Eagles fought to a 30-20 intermission margin at the Cowboys' expense.
Dayton Chaminade-Julienne struck to a 48-23 lead heading into the final quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Eagles added to their advantage with a 17-12 margin in the closing period.
Dayton Dunbar's convoy passes Cincinnati Woodward
Dayton Dunbar knocked off Cincinnati Woodward 72-59 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on March 5.
The first quarter gave Dayton Dunbar a 7-5 lead over Cincinnati Woodward.
The Wolverines' shooting moved in front for a 27-21 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.
Dayton Dunbar moved to a 49-37 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Wolverines held on with a 23-22 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Kettering Alter nips Cincinnati Taft in taut scare
Kettering Alter survived Cincinnati Taft in a 46-43 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
Lancaster Fairfield Union hits the gas after slow start to blow past New Lexington
Lancaster Fairfield Union stepped on the gas in the first quarter of a 58-41 win over New Lexington in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
New Lexington showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 5-3 advantage over Lancaster Fairfield Union as the first quarter ended.
The Falcons' offense stormed in front for a 26-11 lead over the Panthers at halftime.
Lancaster Fairfield Union thundered to a 37-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.
Seaman North Adams claims close encounter of the winning kind over Minford
With little to no wiggle room, Seaman North Adams nosed past Minford 54-46 on March 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
South Point delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Chillicothe Zane Trace
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win South Point chalked up in tripping Chillicothe Zane Trace 64-57 at South Point High on March 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
Chillicothe Zane Trace authored a promising start, taking a 13-12 advantage over South Point at the end of the first quarter.
Had this been a prize fight, the Pioneers would've earned the judge's decision at half, with a 25-22 lead on the Pointers.
South Point broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 39-33 lead over Chillicothe Zane Trace.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Pointers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 25-24 fourth quarter, too.
