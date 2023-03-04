Convincing fashion: Akron Buchtel handles Cleveland VASJ
Akron Buchtel raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 70-44 win over Cleveland VASJ on March 4 in Ohio boys high school basketball.
In recent action on Feb. 25, Cleveland VASJ faced off against Elyria Catholic. Click here for a recap.
Cincinnati Elder records thin win against Kettering Fairmont
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Cincinnati Elder didn't mind, dispatching Kettering Fairmont 53-44 on March 4 in Ohio boys high school basketball.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Kettering Fairmont faced off against Clayton Northmont. Click here for a recap. Cincinnati Elder took on Cincinnati Sycamore on Feb. 24 at Cincinnati Elder High school. For more, click here.
Cincinnati Princeton overwhelms Cincinnati Moeller
Cincinnati Princeton's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Cincinnati Moeller 57-36 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on Feb. 25, Cincinnati Moeller faced off against Liberty Township Lakota East . Click here for a recap. Cincinnati Princeton took on Cincinnati Western Hills on Feb. 24 at Cincinnati Princeton High School. For more, click here.
Cleveland Garfield Heights collects victory over Cleveland Heights
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Cleveland Garfield Heights will take its 52-42 victory over Cleveland Heights in Ohio boys basketball on March 4.
Cleveland Garfield Heights opened with a 17-9 advantage over Cleveland Heights through the first quarter.
The scene changed momentarily in the second quarter when the Tigers got within 27-21.
The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Cleveland Heights inched back to a 33-30 deficit.
The Bulldogs' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 19-12 points differential.
Recently on Feb. 25, Cleveland Heights squared off with Avon Lake in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
Cleveland Glenville earns solid win over Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Cleveland Glenville will take its 58-48 victory over Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian authored a promising start, taking a 15-4 advantage over Cleveland Glenville at the end of the first quarter.
The Royals took a 26-17 lead over the Tarblooders heading to the half locker room.
Cleveland Glenville broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 33-31 lead over Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Tarblooders, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 25-17 fourth quarter, too.
The last time Cleveland Glenville and Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian played in a 75-61 game on March 5, 2022. For results, click here.
Recently on Feb. 24, Cleveland Glenville squared off with Parma Padua Franciscan in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Columbus Bishop Ready knocks out victory beat against Columbus Eastmoor
Columbus Bishop Ready collected a solid win over Columbus Eastmoor in a 61-47 verdict for an Ohio boys basketball victory on March 4.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Columbus Eastmoor faced off against Columbus Bishop Hartley. For more, click here. Columbus Bishop Ready took on Columbus East on Feb. 24 at Columbus Bishop Ready High School. For a full recap, click here.
Columbus Bishop Watterson snatches victory over Caledonia River Valley
Columbus Bishop Watterson walked the high-wire before edging Caledonia River Valley 62-54 at Columbus Bishop Watterson on March 4 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off against Columbus Centennial. For more, click here. Caledonia River Valley took on Columbus Linden-Mckinley on Feb. 24 at Caledonia River Valley High School. Click here for a recap.
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit handles stress test to best Lyndhurst Brush
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 49-43 victory against Lyndhurst Brush in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 4.
In recent action on Feb. 25, Lyndhurst Brush faced off against Mayfield. For results, click here. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit took on North Canton Hoover on Feb. 25 at Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit High School. For more, click here.
Dayton Centerville controls the action and Cincinnati Anderson
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Dayton Centerville put away Cincinnati Anderson 63-39 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on March 4.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Dayton Centerville faced off against Sidney. For a full recap, click here. Cincinnati Anderson took on Mason on Feb. 24 at Mason High School. Click here for a recap.
Dresden Tri-Valley triumphs in strong showing over New Concord John Glenn
Dresden Tri-Valley showed it had the juice to douse New Concord John Glenn in a points barrage during a 60-37 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 4.
Last season, Dresden Tri-Valley and New Concord John Glenn squared off with Feb. 8, 2022 at New Concord John Glenn High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 25, Dresden Tri-Valley faced off against Duncan Falls Philo. For more, click here. New Concord John Glenn took on Zanesville on Feb. 25 at New Concord John Glenn High School. For results, click here.
Fairfield wallops Huber Heights Wayne
Fairfield painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Huber Heights Wayne's defense for a 76-51 win during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Fairfield and Huber Heights Wayne squared off with Dec. 23, 2021 at Fairfield High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Huber Heights Wayne faced off against Miamisburg. For results, click here. Fairfield took on Cincinnati St Xavier on Feb. 24 at Cincinnati St Xavier High School. Click here for a recap.
Gates Mills Gilmour survives for narrow win over Youngstown Ursuline
Gates Mills Gilmour surfed the tension to ride to a 74-68 win over Youngstown Ursuline in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 4.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Youngstown Ursuline faced off against Streetsboro. For a full recap, click here. Gates Mills Gilmour took on Struthers on Feb. 24 at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy. For results, click here.
Haviland Wayne Trace delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Toledo Emmanuel Christian
Haviland Wayne Trace derailed Toledo Emmanuel Christian's hopes after a 50-49 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 4.
Toledo Emmanuel Christian started on steady ground by forging a 15-11 lead over Haviland Wayne Trace at the end of the first quarter.
The Warriors constructed a bold start that built a 29-24 gap on the Raiders heading into the locker room.
Toledo Emmanuel Christian moved a modest margin over Haviland Wayne Trace as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.
The Raiders rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Warriors 15-10 in the last stanza for the victory.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Toledo Emmanuel Christian faced off against Metamora Evergreen. For more, click here. Haviland Wayne Trace took on Delta on Feb. 24 at Delta High School. For results, click here.
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange knocks out victory beat against Delaware Hayes
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Lewis Center Olentangy Orange prevailed over Delaware Hayes 54-39 on March 4 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Delaware Hayes faced off against Reynoldsburg. For results, click here. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange took on Chillicothe on Feb. 24 at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange High School. For more, click here.
Newark squeezes past Powell Olentangy Liberty
Newark derailed Powell Olentangy Liberty's hopes after a 57-48 upset for a district championship.
The Wildcats earned their first district crown since 2019 with a see-saw victory.
Olentangy Liberty edged in front 10-9 after the first quarter. But Newark bounced in front 18-17 at the half. The Patriots moved back on top 29-26 heading to the final eight minutes.
But the Wildcats dominated the final period, finally breaking loose offensively for a 31-19 scoring margin in the fourth quarter.
Newark improves to 20-7 and will play Olentangy Orange on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Division I regional semifinal.
Olentangy Liberty completed its season with a 21-4 record.
Last season, the Patriots and Newark faced off on March 6, 2021 at Powell Olentangy Liberty High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Powell Olentangy Liberty faced off against Lancaster. For results, click here. Newark took on New Albany on Feb. 24 at Newark High School. For more, click here.
Oregon Cardinal Stritch nets nifty victory over Huron
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Oregon Cardinal Stritch nipped Huron 56-51 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
Oregon Cardinal Stritch drew first blood by forging a 17-9 margin over Huron after the first quarter.
The Tigers didn't give up, slicing the gap to 27-24 at the half.
Huron bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 41-40.
The Cardinals' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 15-11 points differential.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Oregon Cardinal Stritch faced off against Milan Edison. Click here for a recap. Huron took on Northwood on Feb. 24 at Huron High School. For more, click here.
Ottawa-Glandorf dismantles Spencerville in convincing manner
Ottawa-Glandorf lit up the scoreboard on March 4 to propel past Spencerville for a 78-51 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on March 4
In recent action on Feb. 24, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Bloomdale Elmwood. For results, click here. Spencerville took on Columbus Grove on Feb. 24 at Spencerville High School. For a full recap, click here.
Pickerington Central's convoy passes Hilliard Bradley
Pickerington Central put together a victorious gameplan to stop Hilliard Bradley 55-43 in Ohio boys basketball action on March 4.
Pickerington Central drew first blood by forging a 12-7 margin over Hilliard Bradley after the first quarter.
The Jaguars came from behind to grab the advantage 20-19 at half over the Tigers.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Pickerington Central and Hilliard Bradley locked in a 31-31 stalemate.
There was no room for doubt as the Tigers added to their advantage with a 24-12 margin in the closing period.
Last season, Hilliard Bradley and Pickerington Central squared off with March 6, 2021 at Hilliard Bradley High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Hilliard Bradley faced off against Marysville. For results, click here. Pickerington Central took on Galloway Westland on Feb. 24 at Pickerington High School Central. For more, click here.
Rossford rains down on Toledo Central Catholic
Rossford tipped and eventually toppled Toledo Central Catholic 48-34 in Ohio boys basketball on March 4.
Rossford drew first blood by forging a 12-2 margin over Toledo Central Catholic after the first quarter.
The Fighting Irish tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 19-14 at the intermission.
Rossford darted to a 24-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs held on with a 24-16 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Toledo Central Catholic and Rossford squared off with March 3, 2021 at Rossford High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Rossford faced off against Maumee. For more, click here. Toledo Central Catholic took on Toledo Rogers on Feb. 24 at Toledo Central Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
Tough tussle: Sandusky breaks free from Lexington
With little to no wiggle room, Sandusky nosed past Lexington 75-67 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
Close Encounter: Stow-Munroe Falls nips Massillon Jackson
Stow-Munroe Falls eventually plied victory away from Massillon Jackson 38-37 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
Stow-Munroe Falls drew first blood by forging a 11-10 margin over Massillon Jackson after the first quarter.
The Polar Bears came from behind to grab the advantage 20-17 at half over the Bulldogs.
Massillon Jackson had a 27-24 edge on Stow-Munroe Falls at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Polar Bears 14-10 in the last stanza for the victory.
In recent action on Feb. 25, Stow-Munroe Falls faced off against Aurora. For results, click here. Massillon Jackson took on Willoughby South on Feb. 25 at Willoughby South High School. For more, click here.
Van Wert engineers impressive victory over Defiance
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Van Wert did exactly that with a 69-43 win against Defiance for an Ohio boys basketball victory on March 4.
Van Wert opened with a 17-8 advantage over Defiance through the first quarter.
The Cougars registered a 32-23 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.
Van Wert stormed to a 51-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Cougars hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with an 18-16 advantage in the frame.
The last time Defiance and Van Wert played in a 46-43 game on Dec. 17, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Van Wert faced off against Elida. For results, click here. Defiance took on Celina on Feb. 24 at Defiance High School. Click here for a recap.
Westerville South escapes close call with Dublin Jerome
Westerville South showed its poise to outlast a game Dublin Jerome squad for a 62-60 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 4.
Tough to find an edge early, Westerville South and Dublin Jerome fashioned a 15-15 stalemate through the first quarter.
The Wildcats opened a slim 30-24 gap over the Celtics at the intermission.
Westerville South moved to a 46-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats' advantage was wide enough to weather the Celtics' 24-16 margin in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Westerville South and Dublin Jerome faced off on March 5, 2022 at Westerville South High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Dublin Jerome faced off against Pataskala Licking Heights. Click here for a recap. Westerville South took on Columbus Walnut Ridge on Feb. 24 at Westerville South High School. For a full recap, click here.
Too close for comfort: Youngstown Chaney strains past Canfield
Youngstown Chaney derailed Canfield's hopes after a 44-36 verdict during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.
Canfield showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 11-9 advantage over Youngstown Chaney as the first quarter ended.
The Cowboys' offense darted in front for a 24-15 lead over the Cardinals at the intermission.
The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Canfield inched back to a 33-29 deficit.
The Cowboys hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 11-7 advantage in the frame.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Canfield faced off against Alliance Marlington. For more, click here. Youngstown Chaney took on Pepper Pike Orange on Feb. 24 at Youngstown Chaney High School. For a full recap, click here.
Zanesville Maysville takes a toll on East Liverpool
Zanesville Maysville notched a win on the victory belt after defeating East Liverpool 71-52 on March 4 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on Feb. 25, Zanesville Maysville faced off against Byesville Meadowbrook . For more, click here. East Liverpool took on Cambridge on Feb. 25 at East Liverpool High School. For results, click here.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.