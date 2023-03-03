Beachwood survives taut tilt with Perry
Beachwood could finally catch its breath after a close call against Perry in a 54-51 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory on March 3.
Berlin Hiland knocks off Hannibal River
Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Berlin Hiland passed in a 56-54 victory at Hannibal River's expense in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
Canton Central Catholic squeezes past Creston Norwayne
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Canton Central Catholic didn't mind, dispatching Creston Norwayne 59-53 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
The start wasn't the problem for Creston Norwayne, as it began with a 26-17 edge over Canton Central Catholic through the end of the first quarter.
The Bobcats took a 34-31 lead over the Crusaders heading to the halftime locker room.
Creston Norwayne darted a meager margin over Canton Central Catholic as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.
The Crusaders put together a final-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 17-10 edge in the final quarter.
Cleveland Heights Lutheran East rides to cruise-control win over Canfield South Range
Cleveland Heights Lutheran East showed no mercy to Canfield South Range, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 69-45 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.
Columbus Patriot Prep wills its way past Galion Northmor in overtime
Columbus Patriot Prep used overtime to slip past Galion Northmor 50-38 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 3.
Convoy Crestview earns narrow win over Ottoville
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Convoy Crestview chalked up in tripping Ottoville 63-61 in Ohio boys basketball action on March 3.
The last time Ottoville and Convoy Crestview played in a 60-50 game on March 1, 2022. For more, click here.
Too much punch: Dalton knocks out Warren John F. Kennedy
Dalton charged Warren John F. Kennedy and collected a 71-58 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.
Hamler Patrick Henry sinks Antwerp with solid showing
Hamler Patrick Henry tipped and eventually toppled Antwerp 35-22 on March 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
The start wasn't the problem for Antwerp, as it began with a 9-6 edge over Hamler Patrick Henry through the end of the first quarter.
The Archers took a 13-11 lead over the Patriots heading to the half locker room.
Hamler Patrick Henry broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 22-16 lead over Antwerp.
There was no room for doubt as the Patriots added to their advantage with a 13-6 margin in the closing period.
Jackson Center scuffles before coming around to beat Cincinnati College Prep
Jackson Center was shaken, but pushed past Cincinnati College Prep for a 56-34 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
Cincinnati College Prep started on steady ground by forging a 14-8 lead over Jackson Center at the end of the first quarter.
The Tigers' offense moved in front for a 27-19 lead over the Lions at the half.
Jackson Center steamrolled to a 38-22 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Tigers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 18-12 stretch over the fourth quarter.
Maria Stein Marion Local lassos St. Henry right out of the chute
When the clock started ticking, so did Maria Stein Marion Local, putting together a big early burst that keyed a 59-50 win against St. Henry in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 3.
Maria Stein Marion Local drew first blood by forging a 25-10 margin over St. Henry after the first quarter.
The Redskins drew within 31-24 at halftime.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Maria Stein Marion Local and St. Henry locked in a 41-41 stalemate.
The Flyers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with an 18-9 advantage in the frame.
Last season, Maria Stein Marion Local and St. Henry faced off on March 1, 2022 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School. For a full recap, click here.
Mentor Lake Catholic sinks Youngstown Cardinal Mooney with solid showing
Riding a wave of production, Mentor Lake Catholic surfed over Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 52-38 on March 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
New Madison Tri-Village denies Jamestown Greeneview's challenge
New Madison Tri-Village dumped Jamestown Greeneview 60-50 on March 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
Perrysburg dominates Lima
It was a tough night for Lima which was overmatched by Perrysburg in this 80-42 verdict.
Last season, Lima and Perrysburg squared off with March 5, 2022 at Lima Senior High School last season. For more, click here.
Richmond Heights dismantles Mogadore in convincing manner
Richmond Heights delivered all the smoke to disorient Mogadore and flew away with a 70-50 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 3.
St. Louis Soldan Intl Studies holds off Columbus St. Charles
St. Louis Soldan Intl Studies showed its poise to outlast a game Columbus St. Charles squad for a 57-54 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on March 3.
Sugarcreek Garaway squeaks past Malvern in tight tilt
Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Sugarcreek Garaway passed in a 65-61 victory at Malvern's expense on March 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball.
Malvern authored a promising start, taking a 17-13 advantage over Sugarcreek Garaway at the end of the first quarter.
The Hornets took a 32-31 lead over the Pirates heading to the halftime locker room.
Sugarcreek Garaway broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 50-43 lead over Malvern.
The Hornets enjoyed an 18-15 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.
Last season, Malvern and Sugarcreek Garaway faced off on Dec. 3, 2021 at Malvern High School. For more, click here.
Sycamore Mohawk pockets narrow victory over Bascom Hopewell-Loudon
Sycamore Mohawk weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 46-45 victory against Bascom Hopewell-Loudon in Ohio boys basketball on March 3.
Sycamore Mohawk darted in front of Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 11-10 to begin the second quarter.
The Warriors fought to a 26-22 intermission margin at the Chieftains' expense.
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon battled back to make it 37-35 in the third quarter.
The Chieftains narrowed the gap 10-9 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.
Last season, Sycamore Mohawk and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon faced off on Feb. 15, 2022 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon High School. For more, click here.
Toledo St. John's Jesuit squeezes past Toledo Whitmer
Toledo St. John's Jesuit derailed Toledo Whitmer's hopes after a 55-50 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Toledo Whitmer and Toledo St. John's Jesuit squared off with Jan. 7, 2022 at Toledo St. John's Jesuit last season. For results, click here.
Westerville Northside Christian ends the party for Newark Catholic
Westerville Northside Christian dumped Newark Catholic 60-46 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on March 3.
Willoughby Cornerstone shuts off the power on Kinsman Badger
Kinsman Badger had no answers as Willoughby Cornerstone compiled an 81-54 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 3.
Willoughby Cornerstone darted in front of Kinsman Badger 28-20 to begin the second quarter.
The Patriots fought to a 41-31 intermission margin at the Braves' expense.
Willoughby Cornerstone jumped to a 67-44 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Patriots outscored the Braves 14-10 in the final quarter.
