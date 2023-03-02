Akron Hoban manhandles Canton GlenOak
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Akron Hoban broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 81-46 explosion on Canton GlenOak at Akron Hoban High on March 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on Feb. 25, Akron Hoban faced off against Massillon. For results, click here. Canton GlenOak took on Austintown Fitch on Feb. 25 at Canton GlenOak High School. Click here for a recap.
Alliance tops Youngstown Chaney in extra frame
It took overtime, but Alliance nipped Youngstown Chaney to earn an 84-76 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Youngstown Chaney faced off against Pepper Pike Orange. For more, click here. Alliance took on Geneva on Feb. 24 at Alliance High School. For results, click here.
Camden Preble Shawnee dances past Cincinnati Seven Hills
Camden Preble Shawnee pushed past Cincinnati Seven Hills for a 42-27 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave Camden Preble Shawnee a 10-6 lead over Cincinnati Seven Hills.
The Arrows' offense darted in front for a 17-9 lead over the Stingers at the half.
Camden Preble Shawnee breathed fire to a 30-15 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.
In recent action on Feb. 25, Camden Preble Shawnee faced off against Versailles. Click here for a recap. Cincinnati Seven Hills took on Cincinnati Madeira on Feb. 23 at Cincinnati Madeira High School. For more, click here.
Too much punch: Canal Winchester Harvest Prep knocks out Worthington Christian
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep had its hands full but finally brushed off Worthington Christian 61-44 on March 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep thundered in front of Worthington Christian 22-7 to begin the second quarter.
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep opened a giant 35-19 gap over Worthington Christian at the intermission.
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep charged to a 50-29 lead heading into the final quarter.
Worthington Christian tried to respond in the final quarter with a 15-11 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
The last time Worthington Christian and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep played in a 50-25 game on March 5, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 22, Worthington Christian faced off against West Jefferson. For results, click here. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep took on Utica on Feb. 25 at Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. Click here for a recap.
Casstown Miami East edges Cincinnati Mariemont in tough test
Casstown Miami East topped Cincinnati Mariemont 53-49 in a tough tilt on March 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Casstown Miami East faced off against Lewistown Indian Lake . For results, click here. Cincinnati Mariemont took on Cincinnati Summit Country Day on Feb. 25 at Cincinnati Summit Country Day School. For a full recap, click here.
Cleveland VASJ hustles by Rocky River
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Cleveland VASJ still prevailed 69-58 against Rocky River in Ohio boys basketball on March 2.
Recently on Feb. 25, Cleveland VASJ squared off with Elyria Catholic in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
Cleveland Heights escapes close call with Brunswick
Cleveland Heights weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 63-56 victory against Brunswick for an Ohio boys basketball victory on March 2.
Recently on Feb. 25, Cleveland Heights squared off with Avon Lake in a basketball game. For results, click here.
Columbus Africentric dominates Gahanna Columbus Academy
Columbus Africentric left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Gahanna Columbus Academy 78-56 in Ohio boys basketball action on March 2.
In recent action on Feb. 25, Columbus Africentric faced off against Amanda-Clearcreek. For a full recap, click here.
Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian escapes close call with East Cleveland Shaw
Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian finally found a way to top East Cleveland Shaw 57-49 in Ohio boys basketball action on March 2.
Last season, Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian and East Cleveland Shaw faced off on Dec. 30, 2021 at East Cleveland Shaw High School. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on Feb. 24, East Cleveland Shaw squared off with Tallmadge in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit exhales after close call with Louisville
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit nabbed it to nudge past Louisville 49-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on Feb. 25, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit faced off against North Canton Hoover. For a full recap, click here. Louisville took on Solon on Feb. 25 at Louisville High School. For more, click here.
Bent but not broken: Defiance weathers scare to dispatch Lima Shawnee
Mighty close, mighty fine, Defiance wore a victory shine after clipping Lima Shawnee 65-58 in Ohio boys basketball action on March 2.
Lima Shawnee showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 20-18 advantage over Defiance as the first quarter ended.
The Bulldogs kept a 33-29 half margin at the Indians' expense.
Defiance darted to a 52-43 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Indians fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Bulldogs would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
Last season, Lima Shawnee and Defiance faced off on Jan. 7, 2022 at Lima Shawnee High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Defiance faced off against Celina. Click here for a recap. Lima Shawnee took on Napoleon on Feb. 24 at Napoleon High School. For a full recap, click here.
Franklin Furnace Green overcomes Fairfield in seat-squirming affair
Franklin Furnace Green eventually plied victory away from Fairfield 43-38 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Franklin Furnace Green faced off against Ironton St Joseph Central. For more, click here. Fairfield took on Cincinnati St Xavier on Feb. 24 at Cincinnati St Xavier High School. For a full recap, click here.
Franklin Furnace Green handles stress test to best Leesburg Fairfield Local
Franklin Furnace Green poked just enough holes in Leesburg Fairfield Local's defense to garner a taut, 43-38 victory on March 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Leesburg Fairfield Local faced off against Willow Wood Symmes Valley . Click here for a recap. Franklin Furnace Green took on Ironton St Joseph Central on Feb. 24 at Ironton St Joseph Central High School. For results, click here.
Gates Mills Gilmour spoils Girard's hopes in extra session
The end of regulation merely triggered time for more action, before Gates Mills Gilmour topped Girard 61-55 in OT on March 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Gates Mills Gilmour faced off against Struthers. For more, click here. Girard took on Gates Mills Hawken on Feb. 24 at Girard High School. For a full recap, click here.
Lexington outlasts Shelby in overtime classic
Lexington topped Shelby in a 76-74 overtime thriller in Ohio boys basketball on March 2.
The Minutemen trailed by seven points heading to the final quarter, but rallied to force the extra session. Once there, Lex outscored the Whippets 8-6 to reach the Division II Ashland District title game against Sandusky.
The last time Shelby and Lexington played in a 65-61 game on Dec. 14, 2021. For more, click here.
Massillon Jackson proves to be too much for Uniontown Green
Massillon Jackson grabbed a 53-38 victory at the expense of Uniontown Green in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 2.
The last time Uniontown Green and Massillon Jackson played in a 51-48 game on Feb. 11, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 25, Uniontown Green faced off against Warren G. Harding. For more, click here. Massillon Jackson took on Willoughby South on Feb. 25 at Willoughby South High School. Click here for a recap.
New Madison Tri-Village designs winning blueprint against Maria Stein Marion Local
New Madison Tri-Village handed Maria Stein Marion Local a tough 50-38 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on Feb. 25, New Madison Tri-Village faced off against New Lebanon Dixie. For results, click here. Maria Stein Marion Local took on Ada on Feb. 24 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School. Click here for a recap.
Rossford rides the rough off Wauseon
Rossford notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Wauseon 38-21 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 2.
The first quarter gave Rossford an 8-5 lead over Wauseon.
The Bulldogs fought to a 16-7 half margin at the Indians' expense.
Rossford charged to a 28-11 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Rossford and Wauseon squared off with Jan. 22, 2022 at Rossford High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Wauseon faced off against Toledo Woodward. For results, click here. Rossford took on Maumee on Feb. 24 at Rossford High School. For more, click here.
Sandusky slips past Mansfield Senior
Sandusky beat Mansfield Senior for a second time this season on Thursday night, and like the original it was a close game. This time the Blue Streaks earned an 84-75 decision to punch a ticket to Saturday's Division II Ashland District title tilt against Lexington.
The two squads battled to a 19-19 first-quarter tie, before top-seeded Sandusky moved on top 39-35 at the half. The Blue Streaks stretched the edge to 58-52 heading to the final eight minutes, and fended off multiple Tyger rallies in the fourth period.
Sandusky improved to 23-1.
In recent action on Feb. 4, Sandusky beat Mansfield Senior 79-74. Click here for a recap.
Razor thin: Stewart Federal Hocking earns tough verdict over Portsmouth Notre Dame
Stewart Federal Hocking fans held their breath in an uneasy 64-56 victory over Portsmouth Notre Dame in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Stewart Federal Hocking faced off against Manchester. For results, click here. Portsmouth Notre Dame took on Mowrystown Whiteoak on Feb. 24 at Portsmouth Notre Dame High School. For more, click here.
Toledo Central Catholic mauls Port Clinton in strong effort
Toledo Central Catholic built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 69-48 win over Port Clinton on March 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Port Clinton faced off against Toledo Scott. For results, click here. Toledo Central Catholic took on Toledo Rogers on Feb. 24 at Toledo Central Catholic High School. Click here for a recap.
Van Wert delivers heart-wrenching defeat to St. Marys
Van Wert finally found a way to top St. Marys 56-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 2.
Van Wert jumped in front of St. Marys 10-9 to begin the second quarter.
The Cougars fought to a 24-22 halftime margin at the Roughriders' expense.
St. Marys moved ahead of Van Wert 51-28 to start the final quarter.
It took a 28-4 rally, but the Cougars were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.
The last time Van Wert and St. Marys played in a 64-59 game on Feb. 8, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 24, St. Marys faced off against Fostoria. For results, click here. Van Wert took on Elida on Feb. 24 at Van Wert High School. For more, click here.
Youngstown Valley Christian overcomes Cincinnati Mother Of Mercy in seat-squirming affair
Youngstown Valley Christian could finally catch its breath after a close call against Cincinnati Mother Of Mercy in a 71-66 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 2.
Recently on Feb. 24, Youngstown Valley Christian squared off with Columbiana in a basketball game. For more, click here.
