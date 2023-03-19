COLUMBUS -- Four champions were crowned Sunday in the Ohio high school boys basketball state tournament at the University of Dayton Arena.
Akron Buchtel wins first state title by edging Rocky River Lutheran West
Marcel Boyce Jr. drilled two free throws with 14 seconds left to lift Akron Buchtel to a 51-49 win over Rocky River Lutheran West in the Division II state championship game.
Joshua Meyer hit a layup for the Longhorns that was originally ruled good on the floor and would have forced overtime, but it was overturned by replay as having come after the final buzzer.
Buchtel took an 11-9 first-quarter lead, but Lutheran West rallied to grab a 30-27 halftime advantage. The Griffins tied the game at 42-42 heading to the final eight minutes, and outscored the Longhorns 9-7 in the fourth period.
Boyce collected a game-high 18 points to pace Buchtel, while Khoi Thurmon added 11, and Jayden Maxwell chipped in 10. This marked the Griffins first-ever state basketball championship and the first for an Akron public school since Central-Hower won a state crown in 1986. Buchtel finished the year 23-6.
Matthew Meyer topped Rocky River Lutheran West with 12 points. Teammate Jayson Levis contributed 10 and Derek Fairley had nine points and seven assists.
The Longhorns completed the campaign with a 25-4 mark.
Akron Hoban survives for narrow win over Pickerington Central
Akron Hoban pulled away from a fourth-quarter tie to beat Pickerington Central 53-47 to claim the Division I state title.
The Tigers pushed in front 14-12 after the first period before Hoban forged a 26-25 halftime edge. Defense dominated the third quarter as Pickerington Central fought back for a 31=31 tie heading to the final eight minutes. The Knights outscored the Tigers 22-16 to earn the victory.
Pickerington Central was forced into 14 turnovers while managing just six assists.
Senior Logan Vowles spearheaded Hoban's attack with 17 points and seven rebounds. William Scott Jr. notched 13 points and freshman Sam Greer booked 12 points and five rebounds.
Pickerington Central senior Devin Royal, Ohio's 2023 Mr. Basketball and a future Buckeye, scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Senior Gavin Headings posted 12 points and eight rebounds, while senior Markell Johnson chipped in 11 points for the Tigers.
Akron Hoban completed the campaign with a 26-3 mark.
Pickerington Central went 24-6 for the year.
Needlepoint: Cleveland Heights Lutheran East sews up Ottawa-Glandorf in slim triumph
Cleveland Heights Lutheran East moved on top early, took control in the second quarter, and never relinquished the lead in vanquishing Ottawa-Glandorf 67-61 for a Division III state championship.
The Falcons edged in front 9-8 at the end of the first quarter and opened a 30-21 gap at halftime. Lutheran East maintained a 48-37 margin going to the fourth quarter, and held off the Titans' 24-19 rally in the final period.
Cody Head pumped in a game-high 19 points for Lutheran East. T.J. Crumble and Ronald Taylor added 12 points apiece.
Junior Colin White topped O-G with 18 points and seven rebounds, while Hunter Stechschulte knocked in 14 and Caden Erford added 10.
The Falcons finished the year 22-5 and ended the Titans 16-game winning streak. It was Lutheran East's second state crown in three years.
Ottawa-Glandorf finished its season with a 25-4 slate. This was the second straight year the Titans finished state runner-up.
Richmond Heights mauls Convoy Crestview in strong effort
Making history is becoming a habit for Richmond Heights, and the Spartans made plenty of it while pounding Convoy Crestview 70-26 for a Division IV state title.
Sophomore Dorian Jones hit a Division IV state-tournament record seven treys and poured in a game-high 25 points to lead his team to the widest margin of victory in the 101-year history of the Ohio High School Athletic Association's boys state basketball tournament.
Jeremy Wilson posted 12 points and nine rebounds, while De'Erick Barber and DeMariss Winters Jr. had nine points apiece for the Spartans. Hosea Steele Jr. enjoyed a fine floor game too, with eight points, seven rebounds and five assists.
This marked the second straight state championship for Richmond Heights, which owns a 49-game winning streak.
Sunday's contest started in close fashion, with the Spartans earning a 12-7 first-quarter advantage, and a 31-22 halftime lead. But things got away from Convoy Crestview in the second half.
Richmond Heights outscored the Knights 29-0 in the third period as part of an incredible 35-0 run in the second half. It was 60-22 after the third quarter and a running clock was employed once the gap reached 35 points. The Spartans enjoyed a 10-4 scoring margin in the final period.
Gavin Etzler had seven points for Crestview, which finished the season with a 25-4 record.
