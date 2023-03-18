Akron Hoban outclasses Toledo St. John's Jesuit
Akron Hoban called "game" in the waning moments of a 49-36 defeat of Toledo St. John's Jesuit during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.
Akron Hoban drew first blood by forging a 14-10 margin over Toledo St. John's Jesuit after the first quarter.
The Knights' offense jumped in front for a 28-14 lead over the Titans at the intermission.
Akron Hoban pulled to a 42-19 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Titans enjoyed a 17-7 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.
Resurgence: Cleveland Heights Lutheran East fights back to beat Canal Winchester Harvest Prep
After a slow start, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East found its footing to dismiss Canal Winchester Harvest 65-44 in a Division III state semifinal Saturday at the University of Dayton.
The Warriors got off to a strong start and edged in front 15-12 at the end of the first quarter. But the Falcons responded in a big way, and dominated the middle two periods.
Lutheran East forged a 29-20 halftime lead and stretched the margin to 48-26 heading to the fourth period before coasting home.
The Falcons are now 21-5 and meet Ottawa-Glandorf in Sunday's state championship game.
Harvest Prep finished its campaign with a 22-7 mark.
One for the ages: Ottawa-Glandorf trips Columbus Africentric in double-overtime battle
Junior Colin White nailed a free throw with 4.9 seconds left to lift Ottawa-Glandorf to a 48-47 double-overtime victory over Columbus Africentric in a Division III state semifinal Saturday at the University of Dayton.
White's free throw was the only point in the second overtime. White, who already has collegiate offers from Cincinnati and West Virginia, topped everyone with 24 points, while Theo Maag chipped in 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Senior Dailyin Swain, who is bound for Xavier, led the Nubians with 21 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals. On Africentric's final possession, he roared into the lane for a basket, but it came after the final buzzer.
Africentric led 14-11 after the first period and 24-19 at halftime. The Nubians remained on top 34-28 at the end of the third quarter, but O-G rallied to send the game to overtime at 41-41. Both squads scored six points to force a second overtime knotted at 47-47, with Swain missing a long three at the buzzer.
The Titans looked to be in dire straits, trailing by 12 points at one point in the third period, 31-29. Yet they roared back to extend a dramatic tournament run. Ottawa-Glandorf was pushed to double overtime in its regional final game before topping Haviland Wayne Trace 62-55.
This marked the second straight season O-G has ended Africentric's season. The Titans knocked off Africentric 53-48 in last year's state semifinal before falling to Cincinnati Taft 48-45 in the championship game.
Ottawa-Glandorf improves to 26-3 and will challenge Cleveland Heights Lutheran East in the Division III state championship game on Sunday at 5:15 p.m.
The Nubians finished the season with a 23-6 record.
Close Encounter: Pickerington Central nips Centerville
Pickerington Central pulled away from a tie game in the fourth quarter to edge Centerville 57-53 in a Division I state semifinal on Saturday at the University of Dayton.
The two squads battled to a 10-10 tie through the first period before the Tigers moved on top 27-23 at halftime. The Elks rallied in the third quarter to knot the game at 40-40 heading to the final eight minutes.
Ohio State signee Devin Royal, Ohio's 2023 Mr. Basketball, notched a game-high 23 points and pulled down four rebounds for the Tigers. Teammate Juwan Turner hit all four of his 3-point attempts and scored 16 points.
Senior Gabe Cupps, who was Ohio's Mr. Basketball as a junior, topped Centerville with 22 points and seven assists. Cupps, a point guard, has signed to play college basketball next season at Indiana. No other Elk reached double figures.
Pickerington Central will take a 24-5 mark into Sunday's state championship game.
Centerville finished the year with a 25-4 record.
