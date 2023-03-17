Akron Buchtel proves to be too much for Columbus Bishop Ready
No quarter was granted as Akron Buchtel blunted Columbus Bishop Ready's plans 60-50 at Akron Buchtel High on March 17 in a Division II Ohio boys high school basketball state semifinal on Friday in Dayton.
Akron Buchtel darted in front of Columbus Bishop Ready 15-12 to begin the second quarter.
The Griffins opened a modest 30-26 gap over the Silver Knights at the intermission.
Akron Buchtel moved to a 43-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Griffins hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 17-16 advantage in the frame.
Rocky River Lutheran West nips Dayton Chaminade-Julienne
Lutheran West edged Dayton Chaminade-Julienne 56-54 on Friday morning in an Ohio high school boys basketball game at Dayton.
Matt Meyer netted the game-winning basket for the Longhorns with three seconds remaining for a Division II state semifinal victory. Jayson Levis had 20 points for Lutheran West, which will make its first state championship game appearance.
George Washington III had 14 points, B.B. Evan Dickey added 13, and Cal Weatherspoon scored 10 for Chaminade-Julienne. The Eagles finished the season 26-3.
Crestview pockets narrow victory over Berlin Hiland
Crestview derailed Hiland's hopes after a 69-63 verdict during Friday's Division IV Ohio boys basketball state semifinal in Dayton.
Hiland showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 17-16 advantage over Crestview as the first quarter ended.
The Hawks took a 28-27 lead over the Knights heading to the halftime locker room.
Crestview broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 53-35 lead over Hiland.
The Hawks enjoyed a 28-16 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.
Russia led early, but Richmond Heights took charge in the second half to extend its winning streak to 48 games after pocketing a 66-51 Division IV Ohio boys basketball state semifinal victory in Dayton on Friday.
The Raiders edged on top 21-19 after the first quarter, but the Spartans moved on top 25-23 at the half.
Richmond Heights nudged ahead 39-36 heading to the final eight minutes, then dominated the final period with a 25-13 burst to advance to the state championship game.
