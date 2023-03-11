Akron Buchtel outlasts Gates Mills Gilmour
Akron Buchtel had its hands full but finally brushed off Gates Mills Gilmour 71-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 11.
Last season, Gates Mills Gilmour and Akron Buchtel squared off on March 5, 2022 at Akron Buchtel High School.
In recent action on March 4, Gates Mills Gilmour faced off against Youngstown Ursuline and Akron Buchtel took on Cleveland VASJ on March 4 at Akron Buchtel High School.
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep outduels Camden Preble Shawnee in competitive clash
Saddled up and ready to go, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep spurred past Camden Preble Shawnee 59-46 on March 11 in Ohio boys high school basketball.
In recent action on March 2, Camden Preble Shawnee faced off against Cincinnati Seven Hills and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep took on Worthington Christian on March 2 at Worthington Christian High School.
Cleveland Heights Lutheran East manhandles Cuyahoga Heights
Cleveland Heights Lutheran East rolled past Cuyahoga Heights for a comfortable 84-50 victory in Ohio boys basketball on March 11.
The first quarter gave Cleveland Heights Lutheran East a 22-8 lead over Cuyahoga Heights.
The Falcons' offense thundered in front for a 39-11 lead over the Red Wolves at the intermission.
Cuyahoga Heights fought back in the third quarter to make it 58-32.
The Falcons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 26-18 edge.
In recent action on March 3, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East faced off against Canfield South Range and Cuyahoga Heights took on Louisville St Thomas Aquinas on Feb. 28 at Cuyahoga Heights High School.
Columbus Africentric pushes over South Point
Columbus Africentric had its hands full but finally brushed off South Point 55-38 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 11.
Columbus Africentric opened with a 11-10 advantage over South Point through the first quarter.
The Nubians registered a 20-18 advantage at halftime over the Pointers.
Columbus Africentric roared to a 46-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Nubians enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Pointers' 11-9 advantage in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on March 2, Columbus Africentric faced off against Gahanna Columbus Academy and South Point took on Chillicothe Zane Trace on March 5 at South Point High School.
Columbus Bishop Ready tops Lancaster Fairfield Union
Columbus Bishop Ready tipped and eventually toppled Lancaster Fairfield Union 48-33 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High on March 11 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on March 5, Lancaster Fairfield Union faced off against New Lexington and Columbus Bishop Ready took on Columbus Eastmoor on March 4 at Columbus Eastmoor Academy.
Dayton Centerville slips past Fairfield
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Dayton Centerville had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Fairfield 63-54 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 11.
Last season, Dayton Centerville and Fairfield faced off on March 12, 2022 at Fairfield High School.
In recent action on March 4, Fairfield faced off against Huber Heights Wayne and Dayton Centerville took on Cincinnati Anderson on March 4 at Dayton Centerville High School.
Dayton Chaminade-Julienne claims gritty victory against Kettering Alter
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Dayton Chaminade-Julienne nipped Kettering Alter 64-59 on March 11 in Ohio boys high school basketball.
Last season, Kettering Alter and Dayton Chaminade-Julienne squared off on Jan. 28, 2022 at Dayton Chaminade-Julienne High School.
In recent action on March 5, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne faced off against Cincinnati Wyoming and Kettering Alter took on Cincinnati Taft on March 5 at Cincinnati Taft High School.
Well worth the ticket: Ottawa-Glandorf outlasts Haviland Wayne Trace in extra sessions
Highlights wouldn't do justice to Ottawa-Glandorf's thrilling, extra time win over Haviland Wayne Trace 62-55 on March 11 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
Haviland Wayne Trace authored a promising start, taking a 16-12 advantage over Ottawa-Glandorf at the end of the first quarter.
The Titans' shooting jumped in front for a 26-25 lead over the Raiders at halftime.
Ottawa-Glandorf darted to a 37-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Titans and the Raiders locked in a 47-47 stalemate.
Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Ottawa-Glandorf and Haviland Wayne Trace locked in a 53-53 stalemate.
There was no room for doubt as the Titans added to their advantage with a 9-2 margin in the closing period.
Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Haviland Wayne Trace squared off on March 5, 2022 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.
In recent action on March 4, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Spencerville and Haviland Wayne Trace took on Toledo Emmanuel Christian on March 4 at Toledo Emmanuel Christian School.
Pickerington Central pockets narrow victory over Lewis Center Olentangy Orange
Pickerington Central poked just enough holes in Lewis Center Olentangy Orange's defense to garner a taut, 57-53 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 11.
In recent action on March 4, Pickerington Central faced off against Hilliard Bradley and Lewis Center Olentangy Orange took on Delaware Hayes on March 4 at Delaware Hayes High School.
Rocky River Lutheran West dances past Van Wert
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Rocky River Lutheran West prevailed over Van Wert 53-37 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on March 11.
Rocky River Lutheran West darted in front of Van Wert 15-8 to begin the second quarter.
The Longhorns fought to a 29-10 intermission margin at the Cougars' expense.
The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Van Wert got within 44-37.
The Longhorns hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 9-0 advantage in the frame.
Recently on March 4, Van Wert squared off with Defiance in a basketball game.
Toledo St. John's Jesuit outlasts Cleveland Garfield Heights in topsy-turvy battle
Toledo St. John's Jesuit turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 50-38 win over Cleveland Garfield Heights in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on March 3, Toledo St. John's Jesuit faced off against Toledo Whitmer and Cleveland Garfield Heights took on Cleveland Heights on March 4 at Cleveland Garfield Heights High School.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.