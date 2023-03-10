Akron Hoban ends the party for Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 56-37
Akron Hoban grabbed a 56-37 victory at the expense of Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit on March 10 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
Berlin Hiland survives close clash with Westerville Northside Christian
Berlin Hiland didn't flinch, finally repelling Westerville Northside Christian 52-50 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 10.
Westerville Northside Christian authored a promising start, taking a 16-6 advantage over Berlin Hiland at the end of the first quarter.
The Lions climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 27-11 lead at halftime.
Westerville Northside Christian had cause for optimism when it began the fourth quarter on top of Berlin Hiland 37-24.
A 28-13 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Hawks' defeat of the Lions.
In recent action on March 3, Westerville Northside Christian faced off against Newark Catholic.
Convoy Crestview claims gritty victory against Maria Stein Marion Local
Convoy Crestview posted a narrow 41-40 win over Maria Stein Marion Local during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on March 3, Convoy Crestview faced off against Ottoville and Maria Stein Marion Local took on St. Henry on March 3 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.
Richmond Heights dominates Dalton
Richmond Heights controlled the action to earn an impressive 81-48 win against Dalton in Ohio boys basketball on March 10.
Richmond Heights opened with a 24-12 advantage over Dalton through the first quarter.
The Spartans opened a modest 37-23 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.
Richmond Heights struck to a 58-31 lead heading into the final quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Spartans, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 23-17 fourth quarter, too.
In recent action on March 3, Richmond Heights faced off against Mogadore and Dalton took on Warren John F. Kennedy on March 3 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.
Russia pockets slim win over Jackson Center
With little to no wiggle room, Russia nosed past Jackson Center 27-25 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 10.
Russia darted in front of Jackson Center 9-4 to begin the second quarter.
The Raiders registered a 20-10 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.
Jackson Center battled back to make it 26-18 in the third quarter.
The Tigers outpointed the Raiders 7-1 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
Last season, Jackson Center and Russia faced off on Jan. 28, 2022 at Russia High School.
In recent action on March 1, Russia faced off against Springfield Catholic Central and Jackson Center took on Cincinnati College Prep on March 3 at Jackson Center High School.
Toledo Christian slides past Harrod Ohio in fretful clash
A sigh of relief filled the air in Toledo Christian's locker room after a trying 82-75 test with Harrod Ohio on March 10 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on Feb. 28, Toledo Christian faced off against Antwerp.
