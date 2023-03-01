Caledonia River Valley narrowly edges Granville in tight triumph
Caledonia River Valley weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 58-54 victory against Granville for an Ohio boys basketball victory on March 1.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Caledonia River Valley faced off against Columbus Linden-Mckinley. For more, click here. Granville took on Bloom-Carroll on Feb. 24 at Granville High School. For results, click here.
Canfield dodges a bullet in win over Chardon NDCL
Canfield could finally catch its breath after a close call against Chardon NDCL in a 66-57 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 1.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Canfield faced off against Alliance Marlington. Click here for a recap. Chardon NDCL took on Madison on Feb. 21 at Madison High School. For a full recap, click here.
Cleveland Glenville earns narrow win over Cleveland Benedictine
Cleveland Glenville found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Cleveland Benedictine 63-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
Recently on Feb. 24, Cleveland Glenville squared off with Parma Padua Franciscan in a basketball game. For results, click here.
Columbus Bishop Ready thumps Columbus Beechcroft in punishing decision
Columbus Bishop Ready put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Columbus Beechcroft for a 79-59 victory on March 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave Columbus Bishop Ready a 23-10 lead over Columbus Beechcroft.
The Silver Knights registered a 37-16 advantage at intermission over the Cougars.
Columbus Beechcroft stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 56-39.
Conditioning showed as the Silver Knights outscored the Cougars 23-20 in the final quarter.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Columbus Beechcroft faced off against Columbus Marion-Franklin. For more, click here. Columbus Bishop Ready took on Columbus East on Feb. 24 at Columbus Bishop Ready High School. Click here for a recap.
Columbus Bishop Watterson mauls London in strong effort
Columbus Bishop Watterson played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on London during a 55-29 beating in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 1.
The last time Columbus Bishop Watterson and London played in a 52-47 game on Feb. 8, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 24, London faced off against Plain City Jonathan Alder. For more, click here. Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Columbus Centennial on Feb. 24 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School. For results, click here.
Columbus Eastmoor tops Bexley in extra frame
This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Columbus Eastmoor could edge Bexley 51-43 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Columbus Eastmoor faced off against Columbus Bishop Hartley. Click here for a recap. Bexley took on Johnstown on Feb. 24 at Bexley High School. For a full recap, click here.
Delaware Hayes edges Pickerington North in tough test
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Delaware Hayes had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Pickerington North 44-40 at Delaware Hayes High on March 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Delaware Hayes faced off against Reynoldsburg. For a full recap, click here. Pickerington North took on Thomas Worthington on Feb. 24 at Pickerington North High School. Click here for a recap.
Dresden Tri-Valley prevails over St. Clairsville
Dresden Tri-Valley didn't tinker with St. Clairsville, scoring a 68-41 result in the win column in Ohio boys basketball on March 1.
In recent action on Feb. 25, Dresden Tri-Valley faced off against Duncan Falls Philo. Click here for a recap. St. Clairsville took on Cadiz Harrison Central on Feb. 17 at Cadiz Harrison Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
Dublin Jerome pours it on Hilliard Davidson
Dublin Jerome played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Hilliard Davidson during a 68-44 beating in Ohio boys basketball on March 1.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Hilliard Davidson faced off against Westerville Central. For results, click here. Dublin Jerome took on Pataskala Licking Heights on Feb. 24 at Dublin Jerome High School. For a full recap, click here.
East Liverpool handles stress test to best Carrollton
The cardiac kids of East Liverpool unleashed every advantage to outlast Carrollton 47-43 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.
The first quarter gave East Liverpool a 15-10 lead over Carrollton.
The Warriors came from behind to grab the advantage 29-23 at half over the Potters.
Carrollton had a 36-31 edge on East Liverpool at the beginning of the final quarter.
The fourth quarter was decisive for the Potters, as they climbed out of a hole with a 47-43 scoring margin.
Last season, East Liverpool and Carrollton squared off with Feb. 22, 2022 at East Liverpool High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 21, Carrollton faced off against Warsaw River View. For a full recap, click here. East Liverpool took on Wheeling Central Catholic on Feb. 17 at East Liverpool High School. Click here for a recap.
Haviland Wayne Trace outduels Swanton in competitive clash
Swanton was solid, but not good enough, on Wednesday, as Haviland Wayne Trace prevailed 41-29 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.
The first quarter gave Haviland Wayne Trace a 6-5 lead over Swanton.
The Raiders registered a 21-9 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs.
Swanton fought back in the third quarter to make it 28-23.
The Raiders' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 13-6 points differential.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Swanton faced off against Liberty Center. Click here for a recap. Haviland Wayne Trace took on Delta on Feb. 24 at Delta High School. For a full recap, click here.
Hilliard Bradley exhales after close call with Columbus St. Charles
Hilliard Bradley showed its poise to outlast a game Columbus St. Charles squad for a 45-41 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 1.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Hilliard Bradley faced off against Marysville. For more, click here. Columbus St Charles took on Plain City Jonathan Alder on Feb. 16 at Plain City Jonathan Alder High School. For a full recap, click here.
Lancaster Fairfield Union utilizes overtime, extra oxygen to defeat Gallipolis Gallia
Gallipolis Gallia was so close, but not close enough as Lancaster Fairfield Union was pushed to overtime before capturing a 40-37 win in Ohio boys basketball action on March 1.
Last season, Gallipolis Gallia and Lancaster Fairfield Union squared off with Dec. 21, 2021 at Gallipolis Gallia Academy last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 22, Lancaster Fairfield Union faced off against Circleville Logan Elm. For results, click here. Gallipolis Gallia took on Albany Alexander on Feb. 22 at Gallipolis Gallia Academy. For a full recap, click here.
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange knocks out victory beat against Grove City
Riding a wave of production, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange surfed over Grove City 64-54 at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange on March 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange faced off against Chillicothe. For more, click here. Grove City took on Columbus St Francis DeSales on Feb. 24 at Columbus St Francis DeSales High School. Click here for a recap.
Lyndhurst Brush slides past Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in fretful clash
Lyndhurst Brush topped Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary 42-37 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Akron St Vincent - St Mary and Lyndhurst Brush squared off with Feb. 7, 2022 at Lyndhurst Brush High School last season. For results, click here.
Recently on Feb. 17, Lyndhurst Brush squared off with Cleveland Lincoln West in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Not for the faint of heart: Macedonia Nordonia topples Mentor
Macedonia Nordonia could finally catch its breath after a close call against Mentor in a 64-58 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 1.
In recent action on Feb. 22, Mentor faced off against Eastlake North. For results, click here.
New Concord John Glenn comes from behind to stop New Philadelphia
After getting off to a slow start, New Concord John Glenn found its fuel late to propel past New Philadelphia in a 64-48 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 1.
New Philadelphia started on steady ground by forging an 18-10 lead over New Concord John Glenn at the end of the first quarter.
The Quakers took a 28-26 lead over the Little Muskies heading to the intermission locker room.
New Concord John Glenn broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 44-39 lead over New Philadelphia.
The Little Muskies avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 20-9 stretch over the fourth quarter.
In recent action on Feb. 17, New Philadelphia faced off against Dover. For a full recap, click here. New Concord John Glenn took on Steubenville on Feb. 21 at New Concord John Glenn High School. Click here for a recap.
Too close for comfort: New Lexington strains past Washington Court House Washington
The cardiac kids of New Lexington unleashed every advantage to outlast Washington Court House Washington 54-49 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 13-13 duel in the first quarter.
The Panthers fought to a 27-24 intermission margin at the Blue Lions' expense.
New Lexington moved to a 39-27 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Blue Lions closed the lead with a 22-15 margin in the final quarter.
In recent action on Feb. 22, Washington Court House Washington faced off against Hillsboro. For more, click here. New Lexington took on Jackson on Feb. 22 at Jackson High School. For results, click here.
Newark edges Gahanna Lincoln in tough test
Newark weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 41-38 victory against Gahanna Lincoln for an Ohio boys basketball victory on March 1.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Gahanna Lincoln faced off against Columbus Independence. For results, click here. Newark took on New Albany on Feb. 24 at Newark High School. For more, click here.
Oregon Cardinal Stritch edges Castalia Margaretta in tough test
Oregon Cardinal Stritch poked just enough holes in Castalia Margaretta's defense to garner a taut, 53-50 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
Oregon Cardinal Stritch opened with a 22-11 advantage over Castalia Margaretta through the first quarter.
The Polar Bears showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 34-28.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Oregon Cardinal Stritch and Castalia Margaretta locked in a 41-41 stalemate.
The Cardinals avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 12-9 stretch over the fourth quarter.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Oregon Cardinal Stritch faced off against Milan Edison. For more, click here. Castalia Margaretta took on Oak Harbor on Feb. 17 at Castalia Margaretta High School. For a full recap, click here.
Never a doubt: Ottawa-Glandorf breezes past Bluffton
Ottawa-Glandorf's offense hit on all cylinders Wednesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 63-42 win over Bluffton in Ohio boys basketball action on March 1.
Ottawa-Glandorf moved in front of Bluffton 12-9 to begin the second quarter.
The Titans opened a small 28-17 gap over the Pirates at halftime.
Ottawa-Glandorf struck to a 49-32 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Titans held on with a 14-10 scoring edge in the final quarter.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Bloomdale Elmwood. For more, click here. Bluffton took on Lima Central Catholic on Feb. 24 at Bluffton High School. For results, click here.
Pickerington Central routs Delaware Olentangy Berlin
Pickerington Central dismissed Delaware Olentangy Berlin by a 71-39 count on March 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Pickerington Central faced off against Galloway Westland. For more, click here. Delaware Olentangy Berlin took on Sunbury Big Walnut on Feb. 24 at Delaware Olentangy Berlin High School. Click here for a recap.
Powell Olentangy Liberty survives close clash with Dublin Coffman
A sigh of relief filled the air in Powell Olentangy Liberty's locker room after a trying 35-33 test with Dublin Coffman on March 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
Powell Olentangy Liberty drew first blood by forging a 13-12 margin over Dublin Coffman after the first quarter.
The Patriots registered a 22-19 advantage at half over the Shamrocks.
Dublin Coffman rallied in the third quarter by making it 29-27.
The Patriots and the Shamrocks each scored in the final quarter.
Last season, Powell Olentangy Liberty and Dublin Coffman faced off on Feb. 25, 2022 at Powell Olentangy Liberty High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Dublin Coffman faced off against Columbus South. Click here for a recap. Powell Olentangy Liberty took on Lancaster on Feb. 24 at Powell Olentangy Liberty High School. For more, click here.
Springfield Catholic Central can't hang with Russia
Russia put together a victorious gameplan to stop Springfield Catholic Central 70-58 at Russia High on March 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
Russia opened with a 12-11 advantage over Springfield Catholic Central through the first quarter.
The Raiders opened a narrow 32-27 gap over the Irish at the intermission.
Russia jumped to a 45-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Raiders added to their advantage with a 25-20 margin in the closing period.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Russia faced off against Botkins. For a full recap, click here. Springfield Catholic Central took on Cedarville on Feb. 25 at Cedarville High School. For more, click here.
South Point snatches victory over Proctorville Fairland
A sigh of relief filled the air in South Point's locker room after a trying 48-46 test with Proctorville Fairland on March 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball.
Last season, Proctorville Fairland and South Point faced off on March 4, 2022 at Proctorville Fairland High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on Feb. 25, South Point faced off against Portsmouth. For a full recap, click here. Proctorville Fairland took on Chillicothe Huntington on Feb. 21 at Proctorville Fairland High School. Click here for a recap.
Spencerville squeaks past Findlay Liberty-Benton in tight tilt
A tight-knit tilt turned in Spencerville's direction just enough to squeeze past Findlay Liberty-Benton 44-39 in Ohio boys basketball on March 1.
Spencerville drew first blood by forging a 10-8 margin over Findlay Liberty-Benton after the first quarter.
The Bearcats fought to a 21-14 half margin at the Eagles' expense.
Findlay Liberty-Benton clawed to within 36-33 through the third quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Bearcats added to their advantage with an 8-6 margin in the closing period.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Findlay Liberty-Benton faced off against Carey. For a full recap, click here. Spencerville took on Columbus Grove on Feb. 24 at Spencerville High School. Click here for a recap.
Stow-Munroe Falls slips past Painesville Riverside
Stow-Munroe Falls topped Painesville Riverside 75-67 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on March 1.
Stow-Munroe Falls opened with a 14-9 advantage over Painesville Riverside through the first quarter.
The Beavers trimmed the margin to make it 30-27 at the half.
Painesville Riverside showed some mettle by fighting back to a 51-49 count in the third quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Bulldogs outscored the Beavers 24-18 in the final quarter.
In recent action on Feb. 22, Stow-Munroe Falls faced off against Ashtabula Lakeside. For results, click here. Painesville Riverside took on Twinsburg on Feb. 22 at Painesville Riverside High School. For more, click here.
Just a bit better: Toledo Emmanuel Christian slips past Archbold
The cardiac kids of Toledo Emmanuel Christian unleashed every advantage to outlast Archbold 58-51 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 1.
Toledo Emmanuel Christian drew first blood by forging a 13-7 margin over Archbold after the first quarter.
The tables turned a bit at the half when the Blue Streaks got within 24-21.
Toledo Emmanuel Christian darted to a 45-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Blue Streaks rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Warriors skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Toledo Emmanuel Christian faced off against Metamora Evergreen. For more, click here. Archbold took on Defiance Tinora on Feb. 24 at Archbold High School. For results, click here.
Powerhouse performance: Troy Christian roars to big win over Cincinnati Riverview East
Troy Christian stomped on Cincinnati Riverview East 58-32 on March 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball.
Troy Christian jumped in front of Cincinnati Riverview East 15-8 to begin the second quarter.
The Eagles registered a 33-13 advantage at intermission over the Hawks.
Cincinnati Riverview East drew within 42-24 in the third quarter.
The Eagles avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 16-8 stretch over the final quarter.
In recent action on Feb. 22, Cincinnati Riverview East faced off against Fayetteville. For results, click here. Troy Christian took on South Charleston Southeastern on Feb. 24 at Troy Christian High School. Click here for a recap.
Westerville South records thin win against Westerville North
With little to no wiggle room, Westerville South nosed past Westerville North 60-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
Tough to find an edge early, Westerville South and Westerville North fashioned a 22-22 stalemate through the first quarter.
The Wildcats opened a thin 28-24 gap over the Warriors at halftime.
Westerville South jumped to a 47-39 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Wildcats enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Warriors' 16-13 advantage in the final quarter.
The last time Westerville South and Westerville North played in a 45-43 game on Dec. 10, 2021. For results, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Westerville North faced off against Columbus Briggs. For a full recap, click here. Westerville South took on Columbus Walnut Ridge on Feb. 24 at Westerville South High School. For more, click here.
Youngstown Ursuline controls the action and Ashtabula Edgewood
Ashtabula Edgewood had no answers as Youngstown Ursuline compiled an 87-53 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Ashtabula Edgewood faced off against Chesterland West Geauga. For a full recap, click here. Youngstown Ursuline took on Streetsboro on Feb. 24 at Youngstown Ursuline High School. Click here for a recap.
Down but not out: Zanesville Maysville beats back Gnadenhutten Indian Valley
Zanesville Maysville stepped on the gas in the first quarter of a 67-44 win over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley for an Ohio boys basketball victory on March 1.
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley started on steady ground by forging a 16-15 lead over Zanesville Maysville at the end of the first quarter.
The Panthers kept a 32-26 intermission margin at the Braves' expense.
Zanesville Maysville moved to a 51-41 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Panthers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 16-3 advantage in the frame.
The last time Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and Zanesville Maysville played in a 52-47 game on Feb. 22, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 14, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley faced off against Carrollton. For more, click here.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.