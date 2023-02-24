Mansfield Sr. 2022-23 boys basketball team photo

Pictured above is the 2022-23 Mansfield Senior boys basketball team.

BUCYRUS -- Mansfield Senior pulled away in the final seconds Friday night to edge Bellevue 64-59 for an exciting Division II boys sectional basketball championship at Bucyrus High School.

With just 45 seconds remaining in a tie game, Ja'Ontay O'Bryant fed Duke Reese for a bucket to put the Tygers on top 61-59. Nine seconds later Rashad Reed drained a free throw, and with 20 seconds showing Nathaniel Haney hit two more free throws to put the Redmen away for good.

Download PDF Mansfield Sr. 64, Bellevue 59 box score
Download PDF Mansfield Sr. vs. Bellevue play-by-play

