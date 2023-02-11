MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Senior's defense dug in and carried the Tygers to a tough, 58-55 overtime win in Saturday night's non-conference boys basketball clash with Trotwood-Madison at Pete Henry Gym.
Senior High trailed 53-50 with 2:34 showing in regulation. But did not allow a point for the remainder of the period, and only one field goal in overtime to secure the victory.
Rashad Reed drained a trey with 1:18 in the fourth quarter to tie the game and send it to overtime. Once there, Duke Reese scored on back-to-back layups and Karion Lindsay's bucket with 11 seconds remaining was the clincher.
Lindsay had 14 points to pace the Tygers, while Reese added 13 points and eight rebounds.
The Rams got 27 points and 12 rebounds from Tim Carpenter, while Marlon Howard Jr. chipped in 10 points. Trotwood made just two treys in 13 tries, and was limited to 22-of-61 shooting for 36 percent.
Mansfield Senior's bench enjoyed a 13-4 scoring advantage over the visitors.
The game was played tight throughout, with the Rams moving on top 13-11 after the first quarter and 25-23 at the half. The Tygers nudged ahead 41-40 heading to the fourth quarter, with Trotwood forcing the game to overtime by fashioning a 13-12 edge in that period.
Senior High is now 14-7 and will host Lexington on Friday night.
The Rams dipped to 9-11 and host Huber Heights Wayne on Monday night.