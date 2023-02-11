Karion Linsday vs. Trotwood-Madison

Karion Lindsay goes up for a shot against Trotwood-Madison on Saturday night at Pete Henry Gym. He led the Tygers with 14 points in an overtime victory.

 DANIEL MELOGRANA

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Senior's defense dug in and carried the Tygers to a tough, 58-55 overtime win in Saturday night's non-conference boys basketball clash with Trotwood-Madison at Pete Henry Gym.

Senior High trailed 53-50 with 2:34 showing in regulation. But did not allow a point for the remainder of the period, and only one field goal in overtime to secure the victory.

GALLERY: Mansfield Sr. 58, Trotwood-Madison 55 (OT)

Mansfield Senior beat Trotwood-Madison 58-55 in overtimeSaturday night at Pete Henry Gym. (photos by Dan Melograna)

1 of 54
Download PDF Mansfield Sr.-Trotwood Box score
Download PDF Mansfield Sr. vs. Trotwood play by play

Tags