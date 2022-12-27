Mansfield Sr. 2022-23 boys basketball team photo

Pictured above is the 2022-23 Mansfield Senior boys basketball team.

CANAL WINCHESTER -- The Mansfield Senior defense continues to stifle foes and key victories. That recipe baked another win on Tuesday when the Tygers tamed Toledo Scott 48-43 at the 2nd annual Harvest Prep Holiday Hoop Fest in Canal Winchester.

Elias Owens led Senior High with 17 points and 13 rebounds, while Nathaniel Haney chipped in 13 points and sophomore Kyevi Roane chalked up nine points and nine rebounds.

