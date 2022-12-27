CANAL WINCHESTER -- The Mansfield Senior defense continues to stifle foes and key victories. That recipe baked another win on Tuesday when the Tygers tamed Toledo Scott 48-43 at the 2nd annual Harvest Prep Holiday Hoop Fest in Canal Winchester.
Elias Owens led Senior High with 17 points and 13 rebounds, while Nathaniel Haney chipped in 13 points and sophomore Kyevi Roane chalked up nine points and nine rebounds.
Mansfield Senior led from the start, opening a 12-11 first-quarter edge and a 23-20 halftime advantage. Coach Marquis Sykes' squad stretched its biggest gap to 35-23 in the third period, before the Bulldogs closed to within 36-30 heading to the final eight minutes.
Scott (5-5 overall, 4-0 in the Toledo City League) chopped the margin to 42-41 with 2:53 remaining, but Owens responded with a traditional three-point play at the 1:59 mark. Roane added a bucket with 1:03 showing and Karion Lindsay's free throw proved to be just enough offense to thwart Scott's rally.
Mansfield Senior (6-1 overall) won its sixth straight game, after a season-opening loss to Lima Senior, despite missing all six of its 3-point attempts and misfiring on 14 of 26 free free throws. The Tygers won the rebound battle 41-37, and forced 24 Scott turnovers.
Daryl Barnett Jr. topped the Bulldogs with 11 points, but he had no other double-figure scoring support. Scott made just 15 of 45 field goals, 33 percent, and went 9 of 19 from the free throw line.
Senior High returns to action on Dec. 28 at Shelby.
Scott tangles with Lenawee Christian of Adrian, Michigan on Thursday.