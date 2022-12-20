Elias Owens had 11 points and nine rebounds, while Karion Lindsay scored 11 points and registered a team-high four assists. Sophomore Kyevi Roane chipped in eight points and five rebounds.
Mansfield Senior took control in the first half, jumping on top 10-5 after the first quarter and opening a 19-10 gap at intermission. New Philadelphia closed to within 26-23 at the end of the third period, and Colton Slaughter's trey tied it at 26 as the fourth quarter began.
Yet the Tygers finished the game on a 14-3 spree.
Slaughter hit five treys and scored 20 of his squad's 29 points, but one else had more than five points.
The Quakers suffered 13 miscues, and coach Marquis Sykes' squad took full advantage. The Tygers outscored the visitors 15-2 in points off turnovers. New Philadelphia was also limited to 25 percent shooting, making just 10 of 40 field goals.
Senior High has won five straight after a season-opening loss at Lima Senior. Mansfield Senior (5-1 overall, 4-0 in the OCC) will host undefeated Lexington (6-0, 3-0) on Friday night in a huge OCC clash.
New Philadelphia (1-3, 1-2) will visit West Holmes on Friday night.
