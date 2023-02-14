MANSFIELD — He is among the most prolific point producers in north central Ohio, but Amarr Davis is more than a scorer.
Davis, Mansfield Christian’s junior point guard, was selected to the All-District 6 first team in Division IV.
An All-Ohio football player for Mansfield Senior, Davis averages 21.4 points a game and scored his 1,000th career point earlier this season. He also ranks among area leaders with 4.3 assists a game and grabs 5.4 rebounds a night.
Mohawk’s A.J. Hess was selected the Division IV Player of the Year. Mohawk’s Paul Dunn was the Coach of the Year.
Davis was joined on the District 6 first team by Lucas junior Logan Toms and Colonel Crawford seniors Braxton Baker and Jacob Maddy. Toms averages 16 points for the Mid-Buckeye Conference champion Cubs, while Baker ranks second in the Northern 10 Athletic Conference in scoring at 18.7 points a game. Maddy averages 12.8 points and 10.3 rebounds a game.
Other first-team picks were South Central’s Isaac Blair, Hopewell-Loudon’s Evan Kreais, Seneca East’s Isaac Mason, Old Fort’s Konnor Ernsberger, Tiffin Calvert’s Nick Palm and Monroeville’s Aidan Goodwin and Jimmy Clingman.
Lucas’ Corbin Toms and Andrew Smollen were selected to the second team, along with Mansfield Christian’s Griffin Baker, Buckeye Central’s Tyler Sanderson and Crestline’s Isaiah Perry.
Corbin Toms averages 13 points a game for the Cubs, who won their fifth consecutive Mid-Buckeye Conference title. Smollen averages 11 points and 4.5 rebounds a game.
Baker is Mansfield Christian’s leading rebounder. The senior averages 9.1 boards a game to go with 12.1 points a night.
Sanderson averages 12.6 points a game for the Bucks. Perry tops Crestline at 15 points a game.
The other second-team picks were Mohawk’s Bryce Hannam and Brayden Cleveland, Old Fort’s Isiah Perez, Fremont St. Joseph’s Jackson Wright, Tiffin Calvert’s Caden Otterbacher, New Riegel’s Mathew Flores and Hopewell-Loudon’s Blake Berrier.
Lucas’ Aidan Culler, St. Peter’s Feree Kent, Plymouth’s Owen Reynolds and Colonel Crawford’s Derek Horsley were honorable mention picks. Culler averages11 points a game, while Kent ranks among area leaders at 22.3 points a game. Reynolds leads the Big Red at 11.1 points a game, while Horsley averages 9.0 points a night.
Other honorable-mention picks were South Central’s Brandon Mitchell, Old Fort’s Ryan Adelsperger, Norwalk St. Paul’s Korey Frazee, Hopewell-Loudon’s Donovan Elmore, New Riegel’s Reese Goshe, Sandusky St. Mary’s Cedric Cook and Charlie Kaftan, Seneca East’s Luke Mason, Mohawk’s Brayden Chester, Tiffin Calvert’s Gavin Wagner and New London’s Conner Byrd.
I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.
