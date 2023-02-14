Amarr Davis

Mansfield Christian's Amarr Davis drives for a layup in front of St. Peter's Antonio Lindsay during the first half of a Mid-Buckeye Conference game at Mansfield Christian.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — He is among the most prolific point producers in north central Ohio, but Amarr Davis is more than a scorer.

Davis, Mansfield Christian’s junior point guard, was selected to the All-District 6 first team in Division IV.

