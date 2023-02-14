MADISON TOWNSHIP — Jayden Jeffries has had a senior season to remember.
Jeffries, Madison’s 6-foot-4 swingman, was selected the Division I Co-Player of the Year when the District 6 Coaches Association unveiled the all-district teams Tuesday.
Jeffries shared the award with Tiffin Columbian’s Logan Beaston. Columbian’s Travis Kind was selected the Coach of the Year.
Jeffries is averaging 23.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists a game. The Rams are 11-10 heading into Tuesday’s regular season finale against Sandusky. He became just the ninth player in program history to score 1,000 career points earlier this season.
Jeffries was joined on the all-district first-team by teammate Seven Allen. The freshman point guard averages 17.9 points and 4.6 rebounds a game.
Ashland’s Grayson Steury also earned a spot on the District 6 first team. The senior guard averages 22 points a game and recently moved into second place on Ashland’s career scoring list.
Other first-team selections included Fremont Ross’ Ayden Carter and Tiffin Columbian’s Brayden Roggow.
Ashland’s Keslar Bates was selected to the second team. The senior averaged 11.2 points a game. Ashland freshman Nathan Bernhard was an honorable-mention pick after averaging 8.0 points a game.
Other second-teamers were Tiffin Columbian’s Bryce Roggow and Zach Shawberry and Fremont Ross’ Carter Rodriguez and Anthony Vann. Tiffin Columbian’s Isaac Garcia was an honorable-mention pick.