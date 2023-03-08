MADISON TOWNSHIP — Jayden Jeffries’ production was impossible to overlook.
Madison’s 6-foot-4 senior swingman, Jeffries was selected to the All-Northwest District first team in Division I by a panel of Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association members.
Madison and Ashland are the only Division I programs remaining in north central Ohio and most of the high school sports reporters who vote on the OPSWA All-Northwest District team didn’t get a chance to see Jeffries play. His statistics couldn’t be ignored, however, as he averaged 23 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists a game.
An Ohio Cardinal Conference and District 6 first-team pick, Jeffries led the Rams to an 11-win season. Madison tied for fourth in the Ohio Cardinal Conference standings.
Ashland’s Grayson Steury was selected to the All-Northwest District second team. The senior sharpshooter and four-year letterman averaged 21.4 points, and five rebounds a game. Steury scored 1,399 career points, second on Ashland’s all-time scoring list to 2022 grad Luke Denbow (1,719).
Madison freshman Seven Allen and Ashland senior Keslar Bates were honorable-mention selections. Allen averaged 17.9 points and 4.6 rebounds a game, while Bates averaged 11 points and 4.5 boards a night.
Toledo Whitmer’s Antione West was selected the Division I Player of the Year in the Northwest District. The 6-foot-3 sophomore averaged 21.5 points a game.
Perrysburg’s Dave Boyce and Findlay’s Jim Rucki shared the Division I Coach of the Year award. Boyce led Perrysburg to a share of the Northern Lakes League title and a berth in this week’s regional tournament. Rucki piloted Findlay to a sectional title.
Here’s a look at all of the All-Northwest District selections in Division I, as determined by a panel of Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association members:
DIVISION I
Player of the year: Antione West, Toledo Whitmer.
Coaches of the year: Dave Boyce, Perrysburg; Jim Rucki, Findlay.
First Team: Antione West, Toledo Whitmer, 6-foot-3, sophomore, 21.5 points per game; Romel Hightower, Toledo Start, 6-5, sr., 16.3; C.J. Hornbeak, Toledo St. John's; 6-3, sr., 20.5; Jayden Jeffries, Mansfield Madison, 6-4, sr., 23.0; Jake Bishop, Findlay, 6-0, sr., 19.0; Logan Beaston, Tiffin Columbian, 6-5, sr., 20.3; Parker Schofield, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-1, sr., 18.0.
Second Team: Ayden Carter, Fremont Ross, 6-4, sr., 22.9; Matt Watkins, Perrysburg, 6-3, sr., 17.5; Grayson Steury, Ashland, 6-0, sr., 22.0; Austin Shultz, Perrysburg, 5-10, jr., 17.5; Stone Edwards, Toledo Start, 6-4, sr., 15.9; Micah Bays, Sylvania Southview, 6-2, jr., 19.9; Anthony Mosley, Lima Senior, 6-4, sr., 10.2.
Third Team: Aiden Schmenk, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-5, sr., 10.7; Jameson Heck, Toledo St. Francis, 5-9, soph., 11.0; Drew Barnesky, Sylvania Northview, 6-1, jr., 16.4; Dante Mays, Toledo Bowsher, 5-5, sr., 14.3; Will Cordonnier, Findlay, 6-5, jr., 11.3; Brock Hastings, Bowling Green, 6-0, sr.; 13.7; Brayden Roggow, Tiffin Columbian, 6-4, jr., 12.8.
Honorable mention: Keslar Bates, Ashland; Jabari Conway, Bowling Green; Jordan Combs, Holland Springfield; Dominic Bracey, Holland Springfield; Je'Kel Cotton, Lima Senior; Brandon Moore, Lima Senior; Seven Allen, Mansfield Madison; Andrew Hunt, Perrysburg; Bryce Roggow; Tiffin Columbian; Codie Thames, Toledo Bowsher; Jaylen Murphy, Toledo St. John's; Deric Jaynes, Toledo Whitmer.