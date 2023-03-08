Jayden Jeffries

Madison's Jayden Jeffries drive es against Clear Fork's Mason Pipes during a regular season game. 

MADISON TOWNSHIP — Jayden Jeffries’ production was impossible to overlook.

Madison’s 6-foot-4 senior swingman, Jeffries was selected to the All-Northwest District first team in Division I by a panel of Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association members.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.