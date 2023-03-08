LUCAS — Logan Toms is among the best small-school players in northwest Ohio.
A junior at Lucas, Toms was selected the Northwest District’s Player of the Year in Division IV. He shared the award with Vanlue’s Jerome Kloepper and Antwerp’s Landon Brewer.
Hopewell-Loudon’s Roger Jury and Marion Local’s Kurt Goettemoeller shared the Coach of the Year award.
Toms led the Cubs to their fifth straight Mid-Buckeye Conference title, averaging 16 points a game. He helped Lucas reach the district championship game last week before falling to Colonel Crawford.
Colonel Crawford’s Braxton Baker joined Toms on the first team. The senior swingman averaged 18.7 points a game.
Mansfield Christian’s Amarr Davis was the area’s lone second-team selection. The junior scored his 1,000th career point this year and averaged 21 points a game.
Lucas’ Corbin Toms, Colonel Crawford’s Jacob Maddy and Buckeye Central’s Tyler Sanderson were third-team picks. Toms, the older brother of Logan Toms, averaged 13 points a game, while Maddy was good for 12.8 points and 10.3 rebounds a game. Sanderson averaged 13.6 points and 7.1 rebounds a game.
Area honorable-mention picks were Lucas’ Andrew Smollen and Aidan Culler, Mansfield Christian’s Griffin Baker, St. Peter’s Feree Kent, Plymouth’s Owen Reynolds, Crestline’s Isaiah Perry and Trevor Shade, Colonel Crawford’s Derek Horsley and Ethan Holt and Buckeye Central’s Drew Rose and Stephen Sostakowski.
Here’s a look at all of the All-Northwest District selections in Division IV, as determined by a panel of Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association members:
Division IV
Players of the Year: Jerome Kloepper, Vanlue; Logan Toms, Lucas; Landon Brewer, Antwerp.
Coaches of the Year: Roger Jury, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon; Kurt Goettemoeller, Maria Stein Marion Local.
First Team: Logan Toms, Lucas, 6-1, jr., 16.0; Jerome Kloepper, Vanlue, 6-3, sr., 29.2; CJ Majors, Toledo Maumee Valley, 6-2, jr., 21.0; AJ Hess, Sycamore Mohawk, 6-6, sr., 19.6; Evan Kreais, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 6-4, jr., 17.0; Cameron Elwer, Delphos St. John’s, 6-0, fr., 21.9; Landon Brewer, Antwerp, 6-4, jr., 21.0; Isaac Blair, Greenwich South Central, 6-1, sr., 21.9; Braxton Baker, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-4, sr., 18.7; Cale Rammel, Fort Recovery, 6-5, sr., 22.5; Jack Knapke, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-9, jr., 13.3; Cayden Jacoby, Pettisville, 6-9, sr., 17.1.
Second Team: Amarr Davis, Mansfield Christian, 6-0, jr., 21.0; Isaac Mason, Attica Seneca East, 6-2, sr., 16.2; Kellen Schlagbaum, Ottoville, 6-1, sr., 14.3; Jaden Smith, Kalida, 6-3, sr., 13.5; Gavin Etzler, Convoy Crestview, 6-3, sr., 10.2; Blake Barker, Lakeside Danbury, 6-5, sr., 12.6; Lincoln Creager, Hamler Patrick Henry, 6-2, so., 12.0; Tyson Schlachter, Defiance Ayersville, 6-6, sr., 12.1; Jimmy Clingman, Monroeville, 5-10, sr., 16.3; Evan Bowers, St. Henry, 6-2, jr., 15.7; Konnor Ernsberger, Old Fort, 5-10, jr., 13.1; Drew Stephens, Upper Scioto Valley, 6-2, sr., 15.7.
Third Team: Aiden Harris, Pandora-Gilboa, 6-2, jr., 17.2; Corbin Toms, Lucas, 6-1, sr., 13.0; Kalon Butler, Toledo Christian, 6-1, jr., 17.2; Nick Palm, Tiffin Calvert, 5-9, sr., 11.6; Ayden Simpson, Lima Perry, 6-3, sr., 15.7; Jackson Wright, Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic, 6-4, sr., 16.4; Elijah Juillard, Stryker, 6-6, sr., 10.5; Tyler Sanderson, New Washington Buckeye Central, 6-1, sr., 13.6; Jacob Maddy, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-5, sr., 12.6; Jaydn Mescher, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-2, sr., 12.9; Luke Beyke, St. Henry, 6-4, jr., 15.5; Aaron Thieman, New Bremen, 6-0, jr., 13.0.
Honorable mention: Jake Vermillion, Arlington; Mike Bixler, Rawson Cory-Rawson; Andrew Smollen, Lucas; Griffin Baker, Mansfield Christian; Karter Koester, Toledo Christian; Amani Dickerson, Maumee Valley Country Day; Isiah Perez, Old Fort; Bryce Hannam, Sycamore Mohawk; Aidan Goodwin, Monroeville; Isaiah Perry, Crestline; Derek Horsley, North Robinson Colonel Crawford; Tate Hess, Maria Stein Marion Local; Kole Richard, Minster; Caden Russell, Arlington; Rylar Essinger, Arlington; Camden Glaser, McComb; Colin Harris, Pandora-Gilboa; Zeb Wilson, Hardin Northern; Wilson Garmatter, Cory-Rawson; J.R. Snook, Vanlue; Grant Dishong, McComb; Owen Clark, North Baltimore; Aidan Culler, Lucas; Feree Kent, Mansfield St. Peter’s; Owen Reynolds, Plymouth; Donovan Elmore, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon; Braylon Martinez, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon; Caden Otterbacher, Tiffin Calvert; Gavin Wagner, Tiffin Calvert, Mathew Flores, New Riegel; Reese Goshe, New Riegel; Ryan Adelsperger, Old Fort; Carter DuBois, Old Fort; Luke Mason, Seneca East; Brayden Cleveland, Sycamore Mohawk; Landen Grothaus, Delphos St. John's; Carter Horstman, Ottoville; Evan Stechschulte, Kalida; Alex Sanders, Upper Scioto Valley; Landon Callahan, Lima Temple Christian; Konner Knipp Williams, Continental; Nate Lichtle, Convoy Crestview; Wren Sheets, Convoy Crestview; Trent Teman, Delphos Jefferson; Garrett Walz, Montpelier; Joey Burt, Pioneer North Central; Carter Kiess, Edon; Kaden Frenn, Gorham Fayette; Carson Altimus, Antwerp; Joey Ripke, Pettisville; Brandon Mitchell, Greenwich South Central; Korey Frazee, Norwalk St. Paul; Nolan McCall, Norwalk St. Paul; Sedric Cook, Sandusky St. Mary; Conner Byrd, New London; Drew Rose, New Washington Buckeye Central; Stephen Sostakowski, New Washington Buckeye Central; Trevor Shade, Crestline; Ethan Holt, North Robinson Colonel Crawford; Landon Post, Fort Recovery; Cole Albers, Minster; Evan Eyink, New Bremen; David Homan, New Bremen; Troy Dwenger, New Knoxville.