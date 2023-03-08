Logan Toms

Lucas' Logan Toms drives against Colonel Crawford's Jacob Maddy during last week's Division IV district championship game at Willard High School.

LUCAS — Logan Toms is among the best small-school players in northwest Ohio.

A junior at Lucas, Toms was selected the Northwest District’s Player of the Year in Division IV. He shared the award with Vanlue’s Jerome Kloepper and Antwerp’s Landon Brewer.

Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.