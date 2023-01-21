Lexington's Brayden Fogle eyes the basket during a second-quarter free throw attempt on Friday night at Madison. The 6-4 freshman led the Minutemen with 18 points and 14 rebounds in a 65-58 win over the Rams.
Madison's Jayden Jeffries soars to the basket in the first quarter on Friday night, defended by Lexington's Baden Forup. Jeffries, a senior, led the Rams with 28 points and scored the 1,000th point in his high school career during the fourth quarter.
MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Lexington coach Scott Hamilton glanced at the stat sheet Friday night after his team's 65-58 win at Madison.
It didn't take long to figure out how his Minutemen almost let a 13-point halftime lead, a 14-point third-quarter lead and a 16-point fourth-quarter lead nearly slip away -- 10 missed foul shots and 16 turnovers.
Then there was a much-improved Madison squad to contend with since Lexington knocked off the Rams by 27 points in mid December.
It all nearly spelled disaster for Lex, now 13-1 overall and 9-0 in the Ohio Cardinal Conference against the Rams (7-8, 4-6), who were celebrating Senior Night.
"We knew that the 13-point (halftime) lead was not enough. We had to still go out and fight. We knew that it was an emotional night for them on Senior Night and we had to play the full 32 minutes," Hamilton said.
The Minutemen led 51-35 with 6:29 remaining after a put-back dunk by freshman Brayden Fogle, who finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds.
But after Madison coach Chris Armstrong called a timeout, the Rams battled back, led by senior Jayden Jefferies, who scored his 1,000th career point Friday night, and freshman Seven Allen.
Madison went on a 17-7 run over the next five minutes and cut the Lexington lead to 58-52 with 1:31 left.
Lexington connected on just 7-of-13 free throws in the final 1:21. But Madison, which lost Allen to five fouls with 2:34 to play, made just two baskets in the last 1:09 and could not take advantage.
"They made it tough. They're a much better team than when we played them the first time. I think that (67-40 Lexington win on Dec. 13) might have been their only double-digit loss of the season," Hamilton said.
Madison has lost three games in overtime and lost three other games by single digits. The Rams opened the season by handing Shelby (13-1) its only loss of the season.
"Madison could easily have been 11-3 (at this point)," Hamilton said.
Armstrong said his young team is learning and improving, battling back after being outscored 20-6 in the second quarter.
"We're not quitters, but we are 'fluctuaters,' " Armstrong said. "Our energy and focus will fluctuate. We're a little young, but it's late in the year and that's no excuse.
"We just can't have those dips in focus and energy. Again, we started with not a tremendous amount of energy. I think a few guys were telling themselves, 'Man, couple overtimes Tuesday (in a heartbreaking loss to Crestview), I'm sore.' We have got to be past that.
"If you don't bring great energy and great focus against Lexington, obviously they're capable of making you pay a price for that. They certainly did early in that game," Armstrong said.
"But the guys don't quit. They're good kids. They're great kids. We just have to learn how to get 32 minutes of effort and not have those fluctuations."
Jeffries scored his 1,000th career point on a free throw with 47 seconds left and scored nine of his team-high 28 points in the fourth quarter.
Armstrong, in his second season, said he couldn't find words to do justice to the impact Jeffries has had on the Rams' program, including leading the off-season regimen.
"He sets the tone. People see his commitment and it means a lot for the program. All spring, all summer, all fall, he shows up. He's just a wonderful kid. He's got a great heart.
"He's learning to become more vocal, more of a leader. He's still just 17 years old. I wish he had one more year. He's filling out, he's growing as a person. He's just a wonderful guy. He works hard and he loves it. He plays for the right reason. He just has a great heart and a great feel for his teammates, also," Armstrong said.
Hamilton, whose team leads the OCC, said he and his staff warned his players it would be a tough game Friday night, especially with players who know each other well.
"When you're coming over here ... it's a conference game. We coaches in the OCC talk about it, but I mean the conference really is a struggle. I mean it doesn't matter what the record is," Hamilton said.
"It's one of those things. You just throw out the records and it's like, 'OK, who's got the ball last.'"
STATISTICALLY SPEAKING: Junior Elijah Hudson also 18 points for Lexington. Senior Baden Forup added 11.
Allen finished with 16 points for Madison in just 19 minutes due to foul trouble.
Lexington shot 47 percent from the field (24-51), including 5-of-11 three-point attempts. The Minutemen were 12-of-22 from the foul line.
Madison shot 35 percent from the floor (19-55), including 8-of-26 triple attempts. The Rams were 12-of-18 at the line.
Lexington had a 45-30 rebounding edge, led by Fogle. Senior Tatum Turcott had nine for Madison and Jeffries had eight.
Lexington committed 16 turnovers compared to 10 for Madison.
UP NEXT: Lexington hosts New Philadelphia (9-3, 7-2) on Tuesday in another OCC game. The Quakers won their seventh game in a row on Friday night at home against Ashland, 60-55.
Madison is at Ashland (4-12, 2-8) on Tuesday night.
