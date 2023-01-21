Brayden Fogle

Lexington's Brayden Fogle eyes the basket during a second-quarter free throw attempt on Friday night at Madison. The 6-4 freshman led the Minutemen with 18 points and 14 rebounds in a 65-58 win over the Rams.

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Lexington coach Scott Hamilton glanced at the stat sheet Friday night after his team's 65-58 win at Madison.

It didn't take long to figure out how his Minutemen almost let a 13-point halftime lead, a 14-point third-quarter lead and a 16-point fourth-quarter lead nearly slip away -- 10 missed foul shots and 16 turnovers.

Jayden Jeffries

Madison's Jayden Jeffries soars to the basket in the first quarter on Friday night, defended by Lexington's Baden Forup. Jeffries, a senior, led the Rams with 28 points and scored the 1,000th point in his high school career during the fourth quarter.

