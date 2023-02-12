Bruskotter Forup

Shelby junior Alex Bruskotter (6-7) and Lexington senior Baden Forup (6-7) lead their teams into a much-anticipated basketball showdown on Tuesday night.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

SHELBY -- It's the most anticipated high school basketball game in Richland County this season.

And in the overall scheme of things, it really doesn't even mean much, save for perhaps two weeks of bragging rights.

Casey Lantz

Shelby junior Casey Lantz flies to the basket against Galion during a Jan. 27 game. (Richland Source file photo)

.
Brayden Fogle

Lexington freshman Brayden Fogle soars with a dunk against Clyde during a game in December. (Richland Source file photo)

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"