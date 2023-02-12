SHELBY -- It's the most anticipated high school basketball game in Richland County this season.
And in the overall scheme of things, it really doesn't even mean much, save for perhaps two weeks of bragging rights.
Lexington (17-3) travels to Shelby (18-2) on Tuesday night in a non-league clash of champions before what's expected to be a sold-out SHS gymnasium.
The Minutemen have clinched at least a share of the Ohio Cardinal Conference title with a 12-1 league record. Lexington can clinch the title outright on Friday night at Mansfield Senior (14-7, 10-3).
The Whippets have claimed at least a share of the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship with a 12-1 league record. Shelby can clinch the title outright Friday night with a win at Ontario (12-8, 8-5).
The game could be a preview of the Division II district semifinals scheduled March 2 at Ashland High School between the No.-2 seeded Whippets and the third-seeded Minutemen, should both schools advance.
So while it's a big game, it's not unfair to say it's not the biggest game either team has even this week.
"In the overall scheme of things, there are not league or post-season implications," Shelby second-year coach Greg Gallaway said.
"It's not a conference game. Tournament seeding and placement is done -- we know who we are playing in the tournament," said Gallaway, now 37-6 leading the Whippets.
But that doesn't mean much to two teams that been looking at this game on the schedule for awhile now.
The two teams are eerily similar. Both have height, experience, great young talent and rabid fan bases.
Neither team could focus on the showdown early. Both had two games this weekend.
Shelby beat Clear Fork (76-63) at home on Friday and came from behind in the fourth quarter on Saturday night to win at Upper Sandusky (59-55). Lexington won at Wooster (73-50) on Friday and then dropped a 71-59 decision at perennial state power Ottawa-Glandorf (17-3) on Saturday.
Suffice to say, both teams are excited to now get after one another.
"It's a chance to play in a great environment against a really good team," Gallaway said. "Our guys are excited about it."
Both Gallaway and Lexington coach Scott Hamilton acknowledged the hard part has been convincing their players not to look ahead to Tuesday.
"It's got to be one game at a time," said Hamilton, in his 11th season leading Lexington. "On the way home from Ottawa-Glandorf (on Saturday) night, my thoughts were on how to prepare and play Shelby.
"I thought about matchups with their players, their strengths and (wondering) do they have weaknesses? Every coach has to deal with quick turnarounds, but for us, it’s four very difficult games in eight days," said Hamilton, now 177-87 in his tenure with the Minutemen.
Gallaway said he and his staff tried to keep the Whippets focused on Clear Fork and Upper Sandusky this past week.
"That was our emphasis as a staff, trying to get their minds off this game. But they hear about it at school from other students, they hear about it at home, they are seeing (social media).
"This past weekend stuck us with a couple of challenges. But now we are grateful it's here now," he said.
Some of the best -- and tallest players -- in the area will be on the court on Tuesday.
Shelby is led by 6-7 All-Ohio junior point-forward Alex Bruskotter, 6-5 junior forward Casey Lantz, 6-3 junior Issaiah Ramsey, 5-10 freshman guard Brayden DeVito, 6-1 senior Max Hess and 6-1 junior Bryson Baker.
Bruskotter averages 21.7 points, nine rebounds and five assists per game. Lantz averages 12.1 points and Ramsey scores 10.7 per game.
Lexington will counter with 6-7 senior All-Ohio post Baden Forup, 6-3 senior forward Hudson Moore, 6-4 freshman forward Brayden Fogle, 6-8 junior forward Elijah Hudson, 5-10 senior guard A.J. Young and 6-0 senior guard Alex Depperschmidt.
Forup leads Lexington with 15.2 points and 9.45 rebounds per game. Fogle averages 13 points and 6.85 rebounds a game. Hudson and Moore both score around 11 per game.
As a team, Lexington has outrebounded its opponents 38-26 per game and in second-chance points by an average of 15-6.
"When you look at Lexington, the first thing that jumps out at you is their size and and how balanced they are," Gallaway said.
"They have three three or four guys averaging in double figures. On any given night, any one of these guys could lead them in scoring or rebounding."
But Gallaway knows his Whippets can provide answers.
"We do match up pretty well with them," he said. "We have some length and some athleticism.
"I do think there is a difference between the two teams in terms of style. Lexington likes to play to play more controlled and slowed down and play through their bigs. We are more up-tempo and fast and we want to go in transition," Gallaway said.
"The games we have struggled this year is when teams have been able to slow the game down. We want to play at our pace."
Lexington has has faced All-Ohio 6-5 junior guard Colin White from Ottawa-Glandorf (a potential OSU recruit) and 6-9 All-Ohio senior center Austin Parks (an Ohio State-signee) from St. Marys already this season.
Shelby provides a different challenge, according to Hamilton, the winningest coach in Lexington history.
Their tempo is difficult to defend. And their size creates matchup concerns as their bigs can play 25 feet away from the basket," he said.
"They have athletes in every spot and all five guys can score. Our assignments and defensive rotations will be a big part of our plan," Hamilton said.
"But if we can’t handle their pressure and get the ball into scoring position for us, it could be a very long night," he said.