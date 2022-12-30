Lexington 2022-23 boys basketball team photo

Pictured here is the 2022-23 Lexington boys basketball team.

 C E ALGUIRE

MOUNT VERNON -- Scott Hamilton has won more games than any boys' basketball coach in the history of Lexington High School.

But the veteran coach knows wins at Mount Vernon are hard to come by, including a 66-55 victory on Friday night in an Ohio Cardinal Conference game.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"

Load comments