LEXINGTON -- Chris Armstrong said he was pleased Friday night in the manner with which his Madison Rams hung together in a loss at New Philadelphia.
Such was not the case Tuesday night in a 67-40 loss at unbeaten cross-county rival Lexington in another Ohio Cardinal Conference game.
"It's just disappointing how we responded tonight," the second-year coach said. "In New Philadelphia on Friday night, we got down early to a really good team on the road and we responded really well.
"We hung together, kept great attitudes and it was a one-point game with three and a half minutes to go (ending in a 61-52 loss). I thought as good as we responded Friday, we were equally bad with our responses tonight," Armstrong said.
The Rams (2-4, 0-3) opened the game with a 5-0 lead and trailed just 16-12 after one quarter. But Lexington (4-0, 3-0) outscored Madison 18-8 in the second period, including a 14-2 run, to take a 34-20 halftime lead.
The Rams never cut the Minutemen lead to single digits in the second half, including a 20-6 Lexington edge in the fourth quarter to blow the game open.
"Somehow, we just got into a big game and got caught up in the moment and didn't keep a great attitude," Armstrong said.
Madison shot just 27 percent from the field, including 17 percent (3-18) from three-point range. Lexington, which put all five starters in double figures, connected on 47 percent from the floor, including six of nine triple attempts.
The taller Minutemen also dominated the boards, holding a 47-24 edge in rebounding, including 15 on offense that gave Lexington a a 12-2 edge in second-chance points.
"We settled, we took a lot of rushed shots, we kind of just lost our heads a little bit there," Armstrong said. "A lot of times young guys want to do it all themselves rather than trusting the team, trusting the process.
"We started forcing, we got down a little bit rather than drawing in together. We started going one on one, forcing some tough shots. So I think we got what we deserved there with our shooting percentage," he said.
Senior Jayden Jeffries (17 points, seven rebounds) and freshman Seven Allen (16 points) paced Madison. Allen picked up his second foul in the first quarter and the Lexington second-quarter run began with the Rams' point guard on the bench.
"He's got a chance to be a really good player. He's got to learn these environments, provide that leadership and get us into the right offenses," Armstrong said. "He's got a chance to be a really good guard in the future."
Lexington coach Scott Hamilton, whose team has won its first four games by an average of 25 points, said he was pleased with his squad's offensive balance.
Senior Baden Forup had 18 points, 16 rebounds and two blocked shots. Senior Hudson Moore had 15 points and eight rebounds. Senior A.J. Young had 11 points and four assists. Junior Elijah Hudson finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman Brayden Fogle had 10 points and five rebounds.
"We thought we had the personnel to be able to do that. Maybe not all five guys in one night, but we knew that we had a number of different guys that could step up on any given night and do some good for us," Hamilton said.
"I think that's just a testament to these guys being able to move the ball around. Different guys, different positions. If you focus on one guy, then those other guys are going to take those shots," he said.
The veteran coach laughed when asked if his team had become "Air Hamilton" with its long-distance shooting. Through four games, the Minutemen have connected on 19 of 47 three-point shots, good for 40 percent.
"I've never, never been one to rely on that three-point line, but you know, we've got some guys that can knock them down. I told them, 'We took nine (tonight). That's it.'
"We are not one of those teams that are taking 21 or 22 (three-pointers) a game. But if we get nine or 10 good looks, let's let it go. We're not looking to shoot from 32 (feet), but if we get good looks, we'll gladly put those in the right shooters' hands," Hamilton said.
He said the outside game helps open up the inside for a team that starts players who are 6-8, 6-7, 6-4 and 6-3 in its starting five.
"If we can hit a couple of shots, it opens it up a little bit and then we can take advantage of our size inside. It just makes you a little bit more versatile and a little bit more rounded. We're looking to try to be as well rounded as we can," Hamilton said.
NEXT UP: Madison hosts Ashland (1-5, 0-3) on Friday night in another OCC game. The Arrows lost at home to New Philadelphia (2-0, 2-0), 48-35, on Tuesday evening.
Lexington travels to New Philadelphia on Friday night before hosting Marysville (3-3) on Saturday night.
