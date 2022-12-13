Baden Forup

Lexington 6-foot-7 senior center Baden Forup dunks in the second quarter against Madison on Tuesday night. Forup led the Minutemen with 18 points, 16 rebounds and two blocked shots in a 67-40 win.

LEXINGTON -- Chris Armstrong said he was pleased Friday night in the manner with which his Madison Rams hung together in a loss at New Philadelphia.

Such was not the case Tuesday night in a 67-40 loss at unbeaten cross-county rival Lexington in another Ohio Cardinal Conference game.

