Brayden Fogle

Lexington freshman Brayden Fogle soars to the basket Friday night at home during a 62-41 win against West Holmes. Fogle had nine points and seven rebounds for the unbeaten Minutemen.

LEXINGTON -- Unbeaten Lexington defeated winless West Holmes, 62-41, on Friday night in an Ohio Cardinal Conference game.

But the Minutemen (9-0 overall, 7-0 in the OCC0 weren't just competing against a Knights' team (0-10, 0-7) and program that lost its head coach on Friday.

Download PDF Lexington-West Holmes box score
Baden Forup

Lexington senior center Baden Forup shoots inside against West Holmes on Friday night. Forup led the Minutemen with 19 points and 10 rebounds in the 62-41 win.

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard.

