“That was the difference in the game,” Mansfield Senior coach Marquis Sykes said. “We got enough defensive stops, but every time they shot the ball it seemed like they got a second or third attempt at it.
“Fifty-fifty balls and all of that, they dominated that part of the game and we knew coming in that the team that won that area would be the team that won the game.”
The Tygers (10-6 overall, 8-3 in the OCC) led 15-13 after the first quarter before Lex (14-2, 10-1) got busy on the offensive glass in the second. The Minutemen grabbed six offensive boards in the period resulting in 10 second-chance points.
Senior High led 19-17 after a Kyevi Roane layup with 5:28 to play in the opening half before Lex reeled off a 12-0 run to take a 29-19 lead with 3:02 showing in the period. The spree was highlighted by back-to-back break-away dunks by Baden Forup and Elijah Hudson.
A 3-pointer by Senior High’s Karion Lindsay stopped the bleeding momentarily, but Lexington took a 36-26 lead to the break. The Minutemen outscored the Tygers 23-11 in the period thanks in large part to their work on the offensive glass.
“It’s something we emphasize before the game and during the game. It’s a big part of who we are,” Lexington forward Hudson Moore said of his team’s offensive rebounding edge. “We had a little bit of a size advantage and with that comes the ability to outrebound and outscore on those second-chance points. That’s definitely a goal every game.”
The Tygers made things interesting in the second half, outscoring Lex 27-21. Senior High trailed 50-43 after the third quarter and 54-45 early in the fourth, but cut Lex’s margin to 54-51 on a LaLa Owens 3-pointer with 58 seconds remaining. Owens had to exit the game late in the third after dislocating his shoulder, but had it popped back into place by the Lexington training staff and returned to the game.
Moore iced it for Lexington, sinking 3-of-4 free throws in the final minute. The senior led Lex with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Hudson had 14 points, while freshman Brayden Fogle chipped in with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Forup added eight points and nine boards and Alex Depperschmidt had seven points.
“There’s so many things that we need to work on … and we’re still collecting some wins,” Lexington coach Scott Hamilton said. “That’s exciting, but we’ve still got to get to work. We can’t rest on this stuff.
"We just beat a good team, but we’ve still got a lot of things to do.”
Roane scored a game-high 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting and swiped six rebounds to lead the Tygers. Nathaniel Haney added 12 points, while Ja’Ontay O’Bryant added eight points before fouling out late in the fourth.
“Our guys fought. We’ve got some fighters,” Sykes said. “We’ve got some scrappy guys who are going to get after it.
“If we could have gotten a handful more rebounds and two layups, we could have been in overtime right now.”