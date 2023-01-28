Hudson Moore

Lexington's Hudson Moore drives past Mansfield Senior's Nathaniel Haney during the second half of Friday's Ohio Cardinal Conference game at Lexington.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

LEXINGTON — The Minutemen beat Mansfield Senior at its own game Friday night.

Lexington swiped 20 offensive rebounds and outscored Senior High 22-2 in second-chance points, holding on for an entertaining 57-53 win in an Ohio Cardinal Conference showdown at Lexington.

Lexington beat Mansfield Senior 57-53 in Ohio Cardinal Conference action Friday at Lexington. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

