Lexington's Alex Depperschmidt looks to make a pass along the baseline during the fourth quarter at Ontario on Tuesday.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

ONTARIO — Alex Depperschmidt delivered the dagger Tuesday night.

Better known for his prowess on the soccer pitch than the basketball court, Depperschmidt connected on a pair of critical third-quarter 3-pointers to help Lexington to a 62-52 win over Ontario at the O-Rena.

