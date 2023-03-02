Baden Forup

Lexington's Baden Forup tries to dribble past Mansfield Senior's LaLa Owens during a regular season game at Pete Henry Gym.

LEXINGTON — The Ohio Cardinal Conference co-champs were rewarded handsomely when the All-Ohio Cardinal Conference team was unveiled Tuesday.

Lexington’s Baden Forup and Brayden Fogle were selected to the All-OCC first team after helping the Minutemen to a piece of the OCC title.

