LEXINGTON — The Ohio Cardinal Conference co-champs were rewarded handsomely when the All-Ohio Cardinal Conference team was unveiled Tuesday.
Lexington’s Baden Forup and Brayden Fogle were selected to the All-OCC first team after helping the Minutemen to a piece of the OCC title.
Lex shared the crown with conference newcomer New Philadelphia at 12-2. Mansfield Senior finished a game back.
New Philadelphia’s Carter Vandall was selected the OCC Player of the Year. Quakers coach Zach Ross was the Coach of the Year.
A 6-foot-7 senior forward, Forup averaged a team-high 15 points and nine rebounds a game. Fogle, a 6-foot-4 freshman, averaged 13 points and seven boards a night.
Madison’s Jayden Jeffries, Mansfield Senior’s Kyevi Roane, Ashland’s Grayson Steury, Mount Vernon’s Hudson Rohler and New Philadelphia’s Michael Vickers rounded out the first team.
A 6-foot-4 senior forward, Jeffries averaged 23.3 points and 7.7 rebounds a game for the Rams.
Roane, a 6-foot-1 sophomore forward, led Senior High with 13.7 points and 7.6 rebounds a game.
Steury, a 6-foot senior sharpshooter, averaged 21.4 points a game. He concluded his career 1,399 points, second on Ashland’s all-time scoring list.
Mansfield Senior’s Nathaniel Haney and LaLa Owens headlined the All-OCC second team. They were joined by Lexington’s Hudson Moore, Madison’s Seven Allen, Wooster’s Caleb Scott and Blake Bowen and New Philadelphia’s Colton Slaughter.
Honorable-mention selections included Ashland’s Keslar Bates and Nathan Bernhard, Lexington’s Alex Depperschmidt and Elijah Hudson, Madison’s Tatum Turcott and Will Kepple, Mansfield Senior’s Karion Lindsay and Duke Reese, Mount Vernon’s Caden Rowland and Trevor Buttke, New Philadelphia’s Owen Millewr and Brandt Wells, West Holmes’ Mason Wolfe and Zander Shultz, and Wooster’s Tyler Bonner and Luke Snowbarger.