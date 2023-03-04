Brayden Fogle

Lexington freshman Brayden Fogle slams down a dunk Saturday afternoon against Sandusky in a Division II district title game at Ashland High School. Fogle led the Minutemen with 27 points and nine rebounds in a 75-67 loss to the Blue Streaks.

ASHLAND -- Lexington had Sandusky in their sights on Saturday afternoon, trailing by just one point against a team that hasn't lost a game in nearly three months.

But even a gallant effort in a District II district title game couldn't overcome 31 Lexington turnovers and a cold night at the foul line as the Blue Streaks (24-1) broke their school record for wins in a season with a 75-67 victory before a sellout crowd Saturday at Ashland High School.

Lexington freshman Brayden Fogle scores two of his team-high 27 points on Saturday afternoon, connecting on 12 of 15 FG attempts.

