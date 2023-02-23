Elijah Chafin

Galion's Elijah Chafin drives past Willard's Braydon Thompson during the first half of Wednesday's Division II sectional semifinal game at Madison Middle School.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

MADISON TOWNSHIP — Some of north central Ohio’s most prolific scorers put on a show Wednesday at Madison Middle School.

Willard’s Max Dawson and Cam Robinson out-dueled Galion’s Cooper Kent and Elijah Chafin as the Crimson Flashes rallied for an entertaining 82-77 win over the Tigers in the nightcap of a Division II sectional semifinal doubleheader.

Sixth-seeded Willard rallied for an 82-77 win over No. 10 Galion in a Division II sectional semifinal game Wednesday at Madison Middle School. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

