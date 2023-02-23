MADISON TOWNSHIP — Some of north central Ohio’s most prolific scorers put on a show Wednesday at Madison Middle School.
Willard’s Max Dawson and Cam Robinson out-dueled Galion’s Cooper Kent and Elijah Chafin as the Crimson Flashes rallied for an entertaining 82-77 win over the Tigers in the nightcap of a Division II sectional semifinal doubleheader.
The sixth-seeded Crimson Flashes (15-8) will play No. 3 Lexington for a sectional title at 8 p.m. Friday at Madison. Galion finishes the season at 8-15.
Willard trailed 59-53 heading to the fourth and 73-66 with less than four minutes remaining, but closed the game with a 16-4 run. Dawson, who averaged 24.7 points a night during the regular season, scored 12 of his game-high 33 points in the fourth quarter.
“It’s easy for teams to get down and start arguing with each other when they’re losing and we don’t do that,” Dawson said. “It doesn’t matter what the score is. We try to play with the same intensity all the time. We’re resilient.”
Dawson hit both ends of a one-and-one with 28.2 second remaining to give the Flashes a 78-77 lead. Galion misfired on a potential go-ahead jumper with less than 15 second remaining and Dawson hit the first of two free throws with 11.6 seconds left. His second freebie was off the mark, but Isaac Robinson corralled the offensive rebound and was fouled. Robinson hit both free throws to make it 81-77 with 8.1 seconds remaining and connected on another free throw with 1.8 seconds left to seal it.
“We try not to panic. It’s an experienced group and a group that expects to win,” Willard coach Joe Bedingfield said. “There’s a difference between wanting to win and expecting to win.
“It’s different in tournament situations, but when you’ve got veteran guards that have played three years of (varsity) basketball, they expect to win.”
Galion led 23-21 after a high-scoring first quarter, but Willard took a 36-35 advantage to the break. The Tigers responded by outscoring the Crimson Flashes 24-17 in the third to take a 59-53 advantage to the fourth.
Kent’s 3-pointer with 4:05 remaining gave Galion a 73-66 advantage with 4:05 remaining. The 6-foot-3 junior sharpshooter scored 20 of his team-best 27 points in the second half.
“At the end of the game we had some costly turnovers,” Galion coach Ryan Stover said. “We made a few mistakes there with about a minute to go.”
Chafin backed Kent with 22 points. The junior averaged 17.6 points a game during the regular season.
“Those two are the heartbeat of our team. Everything goes through those two,” Stover said. “Tonight we fed them a lot. They put us on their back and pushed us to the final seconds against a really good team.”
For Willard, Robinson backed Dawson with 19 points. Isaac Robinson added 14 and Alex Strayer had12.
“It was a total team effort tonight,” Bedingfield said. “The key to any good team is you’ve got guys who play for each other and it’s a credit to our kids and what they try to do day-in and day-out.
“It’s a players-led team and that’s what you want this time of year.”