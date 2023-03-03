Brayden Fogle

Lexington freshman Brayden Fogle drives against Shelby senior Max Hess on Thursday evening. The 6-4 Fogle led the Minutemen with 22 points in a 76-74 OT win against the Whippets in a District II district semifinal game at Ashland High School. Hess had 12 points for Shelby.

ASHLAND -- Alex Depperschmidt was an All-Ohio soccer player for Lexington, a passer whose vision on the pitch made him one of the school's all-time assists leaders.

The senior point guard used that same vision on the court Thursday night to score easily the biggest bucket of his basketball career.

Lexington defeated Shelby in a Division II basketball district semifinal Thursday night at Ashland High School in overtime. The Whippets had a chance to win, but Lexington freshman Joe Caudill rebounded a missed shot and passed it up the court to senior Alex Depperschmidt, who made the game-winning layup just before the buzzer. Here is the winning play -- and the celebratory aftermath.
Alex Bruskotter

Shelby junior Alex Bruskotter drives toward the basket Thursday evening, defended by Lexington senior Hudson Moore. Bruskotter finished with 37 points and 11 rebounds in a 76-74 overtime loss. Moore had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Minutemen.
Alex Depperschmidt

Lexington senior point guard Alex Depperschmidt passes the ball inside Thursday evening, defended by Shelby freshman Brayden DeVito. 
