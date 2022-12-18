LIMA -- Mansfield Senior's Nathaniel Haney took charge in the fourth quarter, and the Tygers reaped the benefits to nip Rossford 56-55 on Sunday in the Coach Q's Holiday Classic at Lima Senior High School.
The 5-foot-8 senior scored a team-high 16 points, including his team's final seven points to push coach Marquis Sykes' squad to a tough win that was tight throughout.
The Tygers forged a 19-16 first-quarter lead and owned a 27-26 halftime margin. The Bulldogs, who saw their six-game winning streak snapped, edged in front 47-46 heading to the fourth period, but Haney's heroics finally did them in during a thrilling clash.
Jake Morrison's free throw gave Rossford a 53-49 advantage with 5:49 showing. That's when Senior High clamped down defensively -- allowing just two points the rest of the way.
Meanwhile, Haney sliced the gap to 53-52 on a trey off a Kyevi Roane assist at the 5:28 mark. Haney then put Mansfield Senior on top 54-53 via a layup with 2:44 left.
The Bulldogs (6-2 overall) regained the advantage on Derek Vorst's bucket with 1:16 remaining.
Back came the Tygers (4-1), who went right to their hot hand. Haney answered via the game-winning layup with 1:01 flashing on the clock. Neither team scored again.
Roane chipped in 14 points and eight rebounds for Senior High, while Rashad Reed added 11 points and junior Duke Reese collected seven points and five rebounds.
Garrette Murphree drilled six treys for 18 points to pace Rossford. Jake Morrison had 12 points and Vorst contributed 11 points.
This was a game of perimeter shooting. A full dozen of Senior High's 20 field goals were behind the arc. Meanwhile, 11 of Rossford's 21 baskets were triples. The Bulldogs were just 2 of 10 from the free-throw line.
Senior High has won four straight after a season-opening loss at Lima Senior. The Tygers (4-1) will tangle with New Philadelphia on Tuesday night in an Ohio Cardinal Conference encounter.
Rossford is back in action at Perrysburg in Thursday.
The two-day event in Lima included 20 teams and 10 games across the weekend.
