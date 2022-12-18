Mansfield Sr. Tygers basketball logo

LIMA -- Mansfield Senior's Nathaniel Haney took charge in the fourth quarter, and the Tygers reaped the benefits to nip Rossford 56-55 on Sunday in the Coach Q's Holiday Classic at Lima Senior High School.

The 5-foot-8 senior scored a team-high 16 points, including his team's final seven points to push coach Marquis Sykes' squad to a tough win that was tight throughout.

