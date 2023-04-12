Jayden Jeffries

Madison's Jayden Jeffries drives for a layup as Clear Fork's Pawie Ault defends during the second half of a game at Madison Middle School.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

MADISON TOWNSHIP — A summer spent in the gym and weight room served Jayden Jeffries well.

The North Central Ohio Player of the Year, Jeffries emerged as one of the most productive players in the area during his senior season. He averaged 23.2 points and 7.6 rebounds a game for the Rams (11-12).

