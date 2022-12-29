Alex Bruskotter

Shelby's Alex Bruskotter, a 6-7 junior, brings the ball up the court Wednesday night, defended by 5-10 Mansfield Senior junior Ja'Ontay O'Bryant. Bruskotter finished with 35 points and 11 rebounds, and also drew 14 fouls from the Tygers' defense.

SHELBY -- Shelby's Alex Bruskotter is a match-up nightmare.

The 6-7 junior handles the ball out top as well as a diminutive point guard. He also takes it to the rim like a power forward. And the All-Ohioan can dominate the glass like a center.

Shelby junior Alex Bruskotter takes the ball to the rim on Wednesday night, defended by Mansfield Senior's Elias Owens.
The Shelby High School student section makes its voice heard during the game Wednesday night at home against Mansfield Senior.

